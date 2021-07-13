Cancel
Lightning GM: Kucherov played Final with broken rib

By MARK DIDTLER - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 12 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois confirmed on Tuesday that star forward Nikita Kucherov played in the Stanley Cup Final with a non-displaced rib fracture. Kucherov was hurt on a cross-check during Game 6 of the conference final against the New York Islanders.

