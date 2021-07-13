Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Braiden McGregor’s road to Ann Arbor, outlook for 2021

By Daniel Plocher
Maize n Brew
Cover picture for the articleA new defensive scheme will impact the Michigan Wolverines roster in 2021 as Mike Macdonald takes over calling plays. It will be a three-down lineman front with an edge-rusher (or two) in a two-point stance on the outside, labeled a linebacker by the team. Fitting into that fold is Braiden McGregor, who was recruited as a strong-side defensive end out of high school. Once the crown jewel of the defensive side of the 2020 class, McGregor will be looked at to produce in 2021.

