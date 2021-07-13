Kewanee Mayor Gary Moore Discusses Budget and the American Flag Project on Wake Up Tri-Counties

Kewanee Mayor Gary Moore joined WKEI’s Wake Up Tri-Counties on Tuesday morning to talk about Monday evening’s Kewanee City Council Meeting. On the agenda was a discussion of the budget, specifically fund balances and a recommendation that certain fund balances should be lowered in order to create further transparency in the budget process and to further align the City budget with recommendations from auditors. The Mayor also talked about the American Flag Project, a project spearheaded by the Mayor’s wife, Jeanna Moore, to gather funds to purchase flags and place those flags across the City of Kewanee. The project has been a huge success in fundraising and now flags are being purchased to be placed on Main Street in Kewanee, from the downtown toward Wal Mart.