Tower Education Technologies Launches InspirED™ Platform

Houston Chronicle
 12 days ago

Open source solution drives down technology costs for colleges and universities around the world. Tower Education Technologies, a south Florida start-up and public benefit corporation, today announced its delivery of the InspirED™ platform for higher education. The cloud-based open source solution equips faculty, administrators and students with a state-of-the-art solution for program development, academic delivery and engagement.

News Break
International Travel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Country
Philippines
Country
China
