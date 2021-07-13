Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Groupeasy Answers the Call for a Simple, Affordable and All-in-One Solution for Group Communication and Organization

Houston Chronicle
 12 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Groupeasy, the powerful, all-in-one software solution for group communication, collaboration and scheduling, today officially launched as the company scales to meet the needs of groups seeking an easier way to engage members through one multifaceted web application. Groupeasy solves the communication, organization and data...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Software Companies#Group Therapy#Data Monetization#Prweb#Co Founder#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Software
Related
ElectronicsQSR Web

Communicator: The perfect Drive-In solution!

Transform your establishment's communication! With the outdoor communicator, make communication more dynamic, modern and interactive. The integrated display facilitates the dissemination of images or videos of the dishes and menus of your establishment in an interesting and very attractive setting for customers. Customers are more selective than ever and more...
ComputersPhys.org

Communication strongly linked to productivity in a software organization

A novel analysis of 3 years of conversations at a software engineering organization suggests a strong relationship between communication and productivity. Arindam Dutta of Arizona State University, U.S., and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on July 14, 2021. According to widespread belief, communication within an...
Huntersville, NCbusinesstodaync.com

Huntersville outfit makes group communications easy as pie

July 14. By Dave Yochum. Groupeasy, a software solution for group communication, collaboration and scheduling, has officially launched after more than three years in development by Huntersville co-founders Dawn and Joe Hewitt. Their concept for Groupeasy was born in 2017. While they’re still operating out of their home, Groupeasy has...
InternetMacRumors Forums

Google Meet Places One-Hour Cap on Group Video Calls for Non-Paying Users

Google has brought in 60-minute group video call limits for Google Meet users with free Gmail accounts, according to recently updated support pages (via 9to5Google). The Meet service was originally exclusive to paying G-Suite members, but "unlimited" (up to 24 hour) group calls were made available for free to all users with a Google account in April 2020, in order to see off competition from Zoom and to help mitigate the impact of the global health crisis on work and relationship patterns.
Sciencecell.com

Biodiversity conservation cannot afford COVID-19 communication bungles

With COVID-19 dominating headlines, highlighting links between the pandemic and biodiversity may increase public awareness of the biodiversity crisis. However, ill-considered messages that frame nature as the problem rather than the solution could inadvertently propagate problematic narratives and undermine motivations and individual self-efficacy to conserve nature.
Internetwpunj.edu

WP Communication Professors Find that Organizations Can Best Respond to a Crisis on Twitter by Assuming Responsibility, Showing Support, and Offering Solutions

New research by William Paterson University communication professors Kyung-Hyan “Angie” Yoo and Jennifer Owlett found that organizations can best respond to a crisis on Twitter by assuming responsibility, putting the emotions of the receiver first, showing support and offering solutions. Their study, “The Importance of Person-Centered Messages (PCMs) in Crisis...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

SaaS Solutions Provider Kdan Mobile Software Raises $16 Million in Series B Funding From Group of Tier-One Global Investors

Investment Underscores the Importance of Modern Cloud-based Productivity and Business Tools for the Post-Pandemic Hybrid Workforce. Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a SaaS company that designs and provides cloud-based productivity and content creation solutions for desktop, web and mobile environments, announced that it has raised $16M in Series B funding from a who’s who of global investors, including Dattoz Partners (South Korea), WI Harper Group (U.S.), Taiwania Capital (Taiwan) and Golden Asia Fund Mitsubishi UFJ Capital (Japan). Lead Series B investor, Dattoz Partners, will take a seat on the Kdan Mobile Board to help guide the company as it expands its global footprint.
Electronicsmartechseries.com

Vocera Introduces New Cloud-Based Clinical Communication and Collaboration Solution

Vocera Communications, Inc., a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, introduced its new cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solution for smartphones called Vocera Edge. Designed for the cloud, Vocera Edge enables healthcare systems to get the most out of their electronic health record (EHR) investments, while empowering nurses, physicians, and other care team members by delivering meaningful information at the point of care. The software as a service (SaaS) solution enables Vocera to extend its market reach, broaden physician use cases and adoption, and deepen EHR integrations to support patient-centric workflows.
Cell Phonesstlouisnews.net

HIPAA-Compliant Texts and Calls: How One Startup Is Improving Doctor-Patient Communication

Most of us may not think twice before using a cell phone to make a quick call for work or message a co-worker. Unfortunately, healthcare professionals in the United States do not have the same flexibility when communicating with their patients. The primary reason is to comply with privacy and security regulations protecting information about a patient's health. Also, many physicians do not like to share their personal phone numbers with patients due to privacy concerns. But patient demand for more responsive communication, including text messaging to and from their healthcare providers, is on the rise. Can healthcare professionals use a cell phone to communicate with patients without compromising HIPAA security and privacy regulations? According to the founders of iPlum, a fast-growing California-based health tech startup, the answer is yes.
Internetcisco.com

The Internet of the Future: Simple, Flexible, and Affordable

“Change is the only constant” is perhaps the most clichéd statement ever. Now imagine in this era of constant change, there’s something that our life revolves around, and yet it hasn’t changed in three decades! Incredible as it may sound, this is true for the basic architecture of the internet.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Building A High-Performance Solution Sales Organization

The number one thing I hear from C-Suite leaders about their Sales organization: they want their sales team to be better at selling solutions, and to from a transactional approach to a consultative approach. Remarkably, I was hearing the same thing from executives ten, even twenty years ago. Why aren’t sales professionals better at this already? After all, we’ve been training salespeople in the principles of consultative selling and selling solutions for more than 40 years!
Technologymartechseries.com

Cyara Receives TMC 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform as a 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With JR George, Administrative Vice President At Trustco...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Metadata and master data: OpenLineage moves into the sandbox of the Linux Foundation

The open source project OpenLineage can now prove itself in the sandbox of the LF AI & Data Foundation. OpenLineage goes back to a development by Datakin, a company specializing in DataOps, and is intended to define an open, cross-industry standard that facilitates the acquisition and processing of meta and master data, even in more complex AI and data projects, via an API at runtime.
Softwarefinextra.com

Win Fintech Customers with NLP

Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and namely its sub-domains – Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are bringing us close to the moment when we won’t distinguish the difference between the way people talk (human speech) and the way machines interpret and reproduce it (machine speech). And...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Attackers deploy cryptominers on Kubernetes clusters via Argo Workflows

Threat actors are abusing misconfigured Argo Workflows instances to deploy cryptocurrency miners on Kubernetes (K8s) clusters. Kubernetes is an open-source system that helps to automate the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized workloads, services, and apps over clusters of hosts. Argo Workflows is the most popular workflow execution engine for...
Softwareaithority.com

Vulcan Cyber Adds Cloud Security Module To Risk-Based Remediation Platform

Update enables Vulcan Cyber customers to evaluate and prioritize cloud, application and IT infrastructure risk from a single platform. Vulcan Cyber, developers of the industry’s only risk-based remediation platform for infrastructure, application and cloud security, announced the new Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security module provides a consolidated view of cyber risks across cloud application environments as well as traditional IT infrastructure.
BusinessSFGate

DesignRush Reveals the Best Technology Experts to Hire in 2021 [Q2 Rankings]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Experts predict that there will be 75 billion interconnected devices worldwide by 2025. From productivity to entertainment, software and hardware solutions are evolving to support the growing market needs and demand. Whether looking to build custom solutions or leverage a portfolio of commercial software,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy