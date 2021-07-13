The Best Pasta Sauces for Cooking at Home

What's on the menu tonight? If you're having spaghetti all'ubriaco (otherwise known as Drunken Pasta), beef tenderloin, or topping a dish with a red wine sauce, you're going to need a great bottle of red wine to cook with. For the seasoned chef, using wine while cooking is just one of their many flavor-boosting secrets. Although underutilized in home kitchens, adding a little bit of wine to your dinner—both in the dish and glass—can take your meal to the next level. The most intimidating part of cooking with wine is picking the correct bottle (or box!).