DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Jump at Opportunity to Rally

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 3 cents per bushel * Wheat steady to higher. Ongoing U.S. winter crop harvest bolstering supplies, but concerns about drought-hit spring crop. Reduced harvests in other global wheat producing areas also supportive. * Argentina's wheat crop is deteriorating in the country's northern and central farm belt due to inadequate rainfall, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * France's soft wheat yields are lower than expected in the northeast and crop quality disappointing. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last a penny higher at $6.93-1/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 3 cents to $6.56-3/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 4 cents to $9.08 per bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn flat to lower on end-of-week profit taking and forecasts for scattered rain in parts of the U.S. Midwest next week. Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest Corn Belt and hot weather in the forecast limiting declines. * Actively traded December corn held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average during overnight trade. The contract is poised for a second straight weekly gain. * CBOT December corn last traded 1/2 cent lower at $5.60-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans lower on end-of-week profit taking and forecast for rains at times over the next two weeks as the crop begins setting and filling pods. Sluggish exports adding pressure. * Actively traded November soybeans failed to break through technical chart resistance at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 4-1/4 cents lower at $14.12 a bushel, while November soybeans were 3-3/4 cents lower at $13.58-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Barbara Lewis)