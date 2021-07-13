Cancel
DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Jump at Opportunity to Rally

By ShayLe Stewart, DTN Livestock Analyst
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday came as somewhat of a surprise as the entire livestock complex has warmed up to the day and the contracts are higher moving into the afternoon. The support driving live cattle futures higher has been the saving grace the feeder cattle market needed as well. All in all, the livestock complex is heading into Tuesday afternoon with plenty of trade interest and somewhat supportive fundamentals.

Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Livestock Market Report Week Ending 7-23-2021

Here are the weekly livestock market reports for Alabama, Florida, and Georgia for the week ended July 23, 2021, compiled by the Livestock Market News Service for all three states. AL Livestock Market Report:. At Alabama Livestock Auctions for the week ending July 23, 2021, receipts at 21 markets totaled...
Agriculturekdow.biz

Grains, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 2.75 cents at $6.9325 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 2.25 cents at $5.5625 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 8.75 cents at $4.5725 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 1 cent at $14.0275 a bushel.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures gain; medium/long term supplies tighten

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - CME feeder cattle futures firmed on Friday, bolstered by lower corn and wheat markets that may translate into eased feed costs, traders said. CME live cattle also gained and are expected to firm next week as the trade digests the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cattle on feed report released after the market close, showing fewer than anticipated cattle placed on feed.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat steady-firm, corn steady-weak, soybeans down 2-5 cents

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 3 cents per bushel * Wheat steady to higher. Ongoing U.S. winter crop harvest bolstering supplies, but concerns about drought-hit spring crop. Reduced harvests in other global wheat producing areas also supportive. * Argentina's wheat crop is deteriorating in the country's northern and central farm belt due to inadequate rainfall, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * France's soft wheat yields are lower than expected in the northeast and crop quality disappointing. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last a penny higher at $6.93-1/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 3 cents to $6.56-3/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 4 cents to $9.08 per bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn flat to lower on end-of-week profit taking and forecasts for scattered rain in parts of the U.S. Midwest next week. Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest Corn Belt and hot weather in the forecast limiting declines. * Actively traded December corn held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average during overnight trade. The contract is poised for a second straight weekly gain. * CBOT December corn last traded 1/2 cent lower at $5.60-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans lower on end-of-week profit taking and forecast for rains at times over the next two weeks as the crop begins setting and filling pods. Sluggish exports adding pressure. * Actively traded November soybeans failed to break through technical chart resistance at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 4-1/4 cents lower at $14.12 a bushel, while November soybeans were 3-3/4 cents lower at $13.58-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Barbara Lewis)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans lower on the week as traders eye long-term weather

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures slipped on Friday, pressured by extended forecasts calling for cooler weather into August, though hot, dry weather in the coming week across the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices. Wheat ended lower as concerns over unfavorable weather in key exporting countries countered...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher in the South Central region and steady to 2.00 lower in the Southeast region. Demand was reported from moderate to very good depending on the quality and weighing conditions at auctions in the nation this week. Typical southwest summer weather continues to beat down on the earth in the upper third of the country.
Agricultureagfax.com

Wheat: Drought Threatens Production, Supply Concerns – DTN

Remember back to spring of 2020 when pictures and videos of people hoarding toilet paper filled social media and the news? Well, move over toilet paper because 2021 may likely be the year to stock up on food staples again, mainly due to drought-stressed, failing crops in the United States and Canada.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans Down Hard

Corn is 12 to 13 cents lower, soybeans are 37 to 40 cents lower and wheat is 9 to 25 cents lower. Corn trade is 12 to 13 cents lower at midday with trade pulling back from the gap area overnight with fresh bullish news needed to push the market. Ethanol margins should stabilize with the corn pullback and energy rebound Thursday. Brazil will continue to evaluate the second crop as estimates drift lower, while the U.S. pushes deeper into pollination with a warmer and drier week ahead.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Lower, Looking for Rain

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 13 3/4 cents, November soybeans are down 21 cents and September KC wheat is down 12 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher with support from higher markets in Europe and Asia. According to the Wall Street Journal, this week’s favorable earnings reports have helped stocks recover from Monday’s big losses, related to the resurgence of coronavirus infections. U.S. weekly grain export sales and jobless claims are due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT, followed by existing U.S. home sales at 9 a.m.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

July 1 Cattle on Feed Report Not Expecting Any Wild Surprises

OMAHA (DTN) -- Friday's Cattle on Feed report isn't expected to highlight any wild surprises, nor is it expected to greatly affect the market in any manner. The report's biggest key findings could potentially be in the specific placement data. With drought continuing to plague cattlemen in the western half of the United States, the report could show that there's been more lighter weight calves working their way into the feedlots than years past. This not only will affect how the marketing cycle works this year -- meaning that the calf run in October could be far less than what it has historically been -- it could change when those calves get sent to slaughter and could add more numbers to be marketed in the first quarter of 2022.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Finish Mixed

Grains were mixed Wednesday with most losses related to chances for rain in western Canada in the extended forecast. December corn, winter wheat and most other commodities were higher, supported by a dry U.S. forecast and an easing of Monday’s COVID-19 concerns. September corn ended unchanged and December corn was...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Await Solid Cash Activity

Cattle and hogs diverged Tuesday as cattle fell and hogs climbed. Cash trading was not tested in the cattle market while hogs had some aggressive purchasing by packers at higher prices. A similar situation could develop again Wednesday. Cattle: Steady Futures: Lower Live Equiv: $197.38 -0.19*. Hogs: Higher Futures: Mixed...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Packers Running Slower Slaughter Speeds

Wednesday was a higher closing day throughout the technical side of the livestock market, but fundamentally the live cattle market suffered. The livestock contracts were able to close higher Wednesday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean that a rosy marketplace lies ahead for all the markets. Both the lean hog and feeder cattle contracts had a supportive fundamental day, but the live cattle market most certainly did not, as processing speeds are running slower, the cash cattle market is seeing less being offered and showlists are likely to grow.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Wallow Lower While Hogs Remain Optimistic

Tuesday’s trade has been relatively quiet as the cattle contracts continue to sway lower while the hog market hopes for continued support. It’s been another quiet day throughout the livestock complex as cattle contracts dip lower while hogs hope for export opportunities. Tuesday morning’s news that China confirmed 11 outbreaks of Africa swine fever (ASF) in 2021 and there is not a secure handle on the disease makes U.S. producers and packers see potential export opportunities.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hogs Go Higher While Cattle’s Support Fizzles Out

The lean hog contracts were able to close higher Tuesday, but the market will be looking for supportive pork cutout values come Wednesday. It was another quiet day in the livestock complex as the contracts treaded lightly throughout Tuesday’s business. The cash hog market saw phenomenal demand, but the cash cattle market went largely unsupported.
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Broad Market Anxiety Subsides

One day after grain prices were restrained by heavy outside selling, new-crop contracts of corn and soybeans posted double-digit gains, joined by modest gains in winter wheat. September Dow Jones futures are trading up over 600 points Tuesday afternoon, regaining composure after being spooked by rising coronavirus infections Monday. September...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Melts With Dow

The cotton market suffered triple-digit losses Monday as COVID-19 fears rode roughshod over the financial and commodities markets. The Dow Jones precipitously fell almost a 1000 points Monday, and that does not include its 300-point spill last Friday. In addition, Sunday afternoon OPEC announced its members had come to terms...
Agricultureagfax.com

Livestock: Ranchers Trying to Hang on to Cattle – DTN

After some of the busiest months in recent memory, at least a few North Dakota sale barns this week saw fewer sales of cull cows and bulls. As North Dakota comes out of one of the hottest, driest Junes on record, livestock producers are looking for any type of feed to hold on to their cows and calves — at least until the calves are weaned. Their challenge with the drought is pastures have dried up, and they have already eaten away at their hay and feed reserves. And they are about to face another stretch of temperatures in the upper 90s over the next week or longer.

