COCM Announces Vallyn Merrick as the 2021 Womxn's Alliance Leadership Award Recipient
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Capstone On-Campus Management (COCM) is proud to announce this year’s Womxn’s Alliance Award for Leadership recipient, Vallyn Merrick. Award recipients are higher education leaders in the student housing profession and beyond, who prioritize educating and engaging with other womxn leaders nationwide. This award recognizes an individual who cultivates connections for womxn, navigates barriers through education & empowerment, supports womxn and celebrates the contributions, challenges, and success of womxn.www.chron.com
Comments / 0