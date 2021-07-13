Osky upsets No. 6 Norwalk in extra inning thriller, set to host regional final

NORWALK — An instant classic between a pair of talented Little Hawkeye Conference teams in a win or go home scenario. Oskaloosa and No. 6 Norwalk finally met on the field after rain postponed their regional semifinal game from Saturday to Monday. The battle between a pair of good pitchers and huge defensive plays saw the game go to extras with the Indians eventually coming through to pull off the 3-2 upset win and advance to the regional finals.

“Just a great ballgame, two good teams and two good pitchers just battling,” Oskaloosa head coach Jay Harms said. “We talked after the game about competing and battling and that's what our kids did and we hung in there. They had us down, you get down two against [Haley Downe] and boy that looks like slim pickings. I didn't know if we could get three but we found a way.”

The spotlight was in the circle for a big-time pitching matchup between Norwalk’s Haley Downe (12-5, 1.46 ERA) and Oskaloosa’s Faith DeRonde (14-6, 1.90 ERA). The two matched inning for inning all night long.

Downe had Oskaloosa’s hitters frustrated early as she stranded two runners on third while no-hitting the Indians for the first 4 1/3 innings.

DeRonde would come up big in the early innings. She retired Norwalk in order in the first inning but then had runners on second and third with one in the second before striking out the next two batters to get out of it. Norwalk got more traffic on the bases in the third, loading the bases with one out for their four and five hitters only for DeRonde and Osky defense to retire both of them and keep it scoreless.

The Warriors finally opened the scoring in the next two innings with Addi Downe hitting a triple just over the outstretched glove of MaKenna Schaffner in right field. Downe later scored the first run on a wild pitch. Norwalk added another run in the fifth inning with another leadoff hit eventually coming around to score and make it 2-0.

Making up two runs against Downe is a big task but Oskaloosa jumped on an opportunity given to them by the Norwalk defense.

Oskaloosa sent the top of the order to the plate in the top of the sixth inning. DeRonde got things started with a leadoff single with Maleah Walker following up with a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs.

Olivia Gordon came to plate and hit a roller to the third baseman, who hesitated towards third but when she relealized DeRonde was going to beat her there, she would rush the throw to first with Gordon hustling down the line. The throw was off as it would get past the first baseman allowing DeRonde and a hustling Walker to both score and tie the game in shocking turn of events.

Downe would lock back in after that as she retired the next nine Indians she faced with five strikeouts in that stretch.

The game would go to extras and Norwalk would have a chance to win it in the eighth. The Osky infield would make a couple of nice plays in the inning but the Warriors had the winning run on second with two outs. Norwalk would single one up the middle and send the runner home with Walker coming up and firing a rope to Gordon who tagged the runner out to send the game to the ninth.

The Indians would get a couple of huge chances to take the lead in the ninth with runners on first and third with one out. Aubrey Boender would come up to the plate and try to go for the suicide squeeze but a great play by the Norwalk third baseman would get Presley Blommers out at home. Oskaloosa then had runners on first and second for Schaffner. The right fielder came through with a base hit to center with Harms sending Kaylee Johnson home from third but it was deja vu with the throw coming on line and the catcher just getting the tag on Johnson to keep the game tied at two.

Oskaloosa kept the pressure on with the bats in the 10th with the top of the order coming up again. DeRonde would get on again and be sacrificed over to second by Walker. This would bring Gordon to the plate, who was without a hit up to that point. Gordon would fight one off into shallow center field with DeRonde getting a good jump on it and rounding third and this the throw from center was too late she would score and give Osky their first lead of the night.

“I really debated about bunting Maleah,” Harms said. “She's hit the ball so well for us but you got to play for one in that situation and the way Faith runs and having her on the bases is huge. Maleah got the bunt down and Olivia came up with a big one.”

The Indians could only get across the one run as they stranded runners on second and third going to the bottom of the 10th.

DeRonde, who retired the top of the Norwalk lineup in order in the ninth, was set to face the Warriors’ 4-5-6 hitters with a one-run lead. Kaylee Cary started the inning with a leadoff single to put the tying run on base. The next batter would sacrifice Cary over to second for Addi Downe, who already had a two hits on the night including a triple.

Downe would get a ride into one deep in left center field with thoughts that it might even have a chance to leave the park, but Walker got on her horse and the speedy center fielder make an impressive running catch at full speed before crashing into the fence and throwing it back in to keep the runner at second for out number two.

Harms would opt to intentionally walk Haley Downe for the second time of the night to put the winning run on first in favor of facing the number eight hitter in Charlee Peters, who was hitless on the night.

Peters would rip one down the first base line with Abby Braundmeier diving on it and tagging Peters for the final out sending the Indians into a frenzy as they capped off the upset win.

DeRonde scored the win after pitching all 10 innings and giving up two runs, one earned, on eight hits with four walks and eight strikeouts. Haley Downe saw her impressive high school career finish on Monday after also pitching all 10 innings while allowing three runs, one earned, on seven hits with four walks and 12 strikeouts. She will continue her softball career at the University of Iowa.

The Indians are now a win away from their fourth trip to state in school history with the previous three all coming in the last eight years. The girls will get little rest as they are right back on the field on Tuesday.

“Just so happy for the kids and we got ourselves in the position where we want to be,” Harms said. “We checked another one off our list and we got one more to go.”

Oskaloosa (21-14) will host Benton (22-18) at Jay Harms Field on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with the winner punching their ticket to state.