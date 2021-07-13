Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yolo County, CA

Yolo County decides on vision for Tule Canal/Yolo Bypass through stakeholder workshop

By Staff reports
Daily Democrat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 24, Yolo County released a report on a recent design charrette for the Tule Canal in the Yolo Bypass. The two-day virtual workshop included 71 participants from a wide swath of stakeholders — farmers, policy makers, landowners, hunters, conservation scientists, educators, engineers and ecologists. Led by consultants Robert...

www.dailydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yolo County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Yolo County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Flood Protection#Flood Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Farmland Leasing Workshop with Greene County ISU Extension

Greene County ISU Extension is offering a workshop for those interested in learning more about farmland leases. ISU Extension Farm Market Specialist and Economist Chad Hart tells Raccoon Valley Radio about 55-percent of Iowa’s farmland is rented out and so these farmland leasing programs are essential in helping those parties find middle ground especially recently.
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Stakeholders Talk Lithium Efforts

Work is continuing to identify what the future of lithium development in Imperial County will look like. Imperial County officials held a meeting on Tuesday, July 20 to start planning for lithium production. It was the second such meeting the county has had, the previous one having been a month ago, and the next planned for August.
Montgomery County, IAkmaland.com

Montgomery County board upgrades vision insurance

(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Supervisors approved to renew and upgrade the county employee vision insurance. Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the board discussed whether or not to upgrade the county insurance provided to all county employees including the board themselves. Supervisor Charla Schmid said the plan is optional for county employees.
Yolo County, CAwintersexpress.com

Local stakeholders join in call to action for food recovery and distribution plan for Yolo County

More than 160 stakeholders in the Yolo County social safety net – including Sutter Davis Hospital, CommuniCare, Nugget Markets, and multiple representatives of UC Davis and all three Yolo County community college campuses – have signed letters advocating for a comprehensive, countywide surplus edible food recovery and distribution program, to benefit both food insecure residents and community health, as well as to reduce the environmental impacts of food sent to the Yolo County Central Landfill to rot.
Santa Clara County, CAlosaltosonline.com

County holds Foothill Exp. workshop after cyclists raise safety concerns

The Santa Clara County Roads and Airports Department has scheduled a community workshop 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to solicit and address feedback following cyclists’ complaints about the new Foothill Expressway expansion project. The workshop is virtual. County officials recently completed the $6.7 million project, which adds a lane both northbound and...
Yolo County, CAwintersexpress.com

Yolo County libraries reinstating face covering requirement

Last Thursday, Yolo County Library announced that as of July 16 all visitors would be required to wear face coverings during their visit inside of any Yolo County library branch building. The move came following a recommendation from Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson on July 14 that fully...
Davis, CADaily Democrat

Yolo Basin Foundation seeking wetland tour docents

Yolo Basin Foundation is hosting two upcoming trainings to become a wetland tour docent for leading and assisting with tours of the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area and the City of Davis Wetlands. The first training will take place on Saturday, July 24, 9-11 a.m. at the City of Davis Wetlands....
Yolo County, CAwintersexpress.com

Yolo County reports 82 vaccine breakthrough cases

Out of more than 115,000 Yolo County residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 82 — or about 0.07 percent — have had breakthrough cases of the virus through last Tuesday, according to the county’s health officer. Two of those 82 individuals were hospitalized and one died, said Dr. Aimee...
Kern County, CAKGET 17

County holding redistricting workshops starting tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials are asking the public to chime in on the redistricting process as they redraw district lines to reflect new data from the 2020 Census. The county will be holding a series of redistricting workshops throughout the next few weeks, starting today at 6...
Pinellas County, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Pinellas County FSBDC Business Workshops

Upcoming WorkshopsSee what’s happening this month. Contact Information Request Counseling Appointment (727) 453-7200 13805 58th Street N. Suite 1-200 Clearwater, FL 33760 Join Our Mailing List The Florida Small Business Development Center at Pinellas County offers business training, counseling, referrals and resources. Workshops held at the Center fill quickly and advanced registration is requested. Classes are cancelled on holidays or any day county offices are closed. www.PCED.org/sbdc.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Learn about agave, regenerative land management at these Sonoma County workshops

Agaves can make a bold statement in western gardens, whether used as an eye-catching accent or a companion plant. A live webinar July 24 hosted by The Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek will focus on great agaves for garden success, as well as similar plants like Bromeliaceae (bromeliad family) and yucca specimens. Curator Brian Kemble will lead the webinar and Cricket Riley, in-house landscape designer at Ruth Bancroft, will join to discuss how to incorporate these low-water-use plants into a great garden design.
Yolo, CAyolocounty.org

Help Yolo County Achieve Carbon Negative Status by 2030

Contact: Frank Schneegas, Communications Coordinator. Help Yolo County Achieve Carbon Negative Status by 2030. (Woodland, CA) – Yolo County is seeking seven additional members of the Yolo County Climate Action Commission to advise Yolo County on immediate actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address equity issues, and update the Yolo County Climate Action Plan. The Yolo County Board of Supervisors created the Commission earlier this year to achieve the goals listed in Resolution No. 20-114, which declared a climate crisis requiring an immediate mobilization of resources to effect a just transition towards an inclusive, equitable, sustainable, and resilient local economy while also supporting and advocating for regional, national, and international efforts necessary to reverse the climate, social justice, and economic crises. Commission members will engage directly with County partners, staff, and the Board of Supervisors to help develop the policies and actions to achieve these goals.
Yankton County, SDYankton Daily Press

County To Decide On Article 5 Changes

The Yankton County Commission is set to hold the second reading and consideration of proposed amendments to Article 5 of the county’s zoning ordinance during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday. The commission will also have a second reading on drainage ordinance changes, discuss pre-disaster mitigation, and administrative rezoning of some...
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Yolo County offers Google Chromebook loan to own program

Yolo County Workforce Innovation Board, YoloWorks! and Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency are providing jobseekers the opportunity to earn a Google Chromebook and a WorkSkills Certification with digital badging via MetrixLearning. The YoloWorks! Chromebooks will be available for loan during the program and upon successful completion of the WorkSkills Certification, individuals are able keep the devices.
Yolo County, CAkahi.com

Yolo County Health Officials Recommend Face Masks Even If Vaccine Completely Done Or Over 65!

Home » News » Local News » Yolo County Health Officials Recommend Face Masks Even If Vaccine Completely Done Or Over 65!. Yolo County issued an advisory Wednesday strongly recommending that residents wear masks in most public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, citing a recent increase in COVID-19 activity attributed to the highly transmissible Delta variant. The Yolo County Health Official is former Placer County Health Officer Dr. Amiee Sisson.
El Dorado County, CATahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County hosting workshop to discuss housing plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission will host a joint public workshop next week to discuss the housing supply in unincorporated areas of the county. El Dorado County recently released its draft Housing Element update which covers a variety of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy