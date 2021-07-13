Yolo County decides on vision for Tule Canal/Yolo Bypass through stakeholder workshop

Contact: Frank Schneegas, Communications Coordinator. Help Yolo County Achieve Carbon Negative Status by 2030. (Woodland, CA) – Yolo County is seeking seven additional members of the Yolo County Climate Action Commission to advise Yolo County on immediate actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address equity issues, and update the Yolo County Climate Action Plan. The Yolo County Board of Supervisors created the Commission earlier this year to achieve the goals listed in Resolution No. 20-114, which declared a climate crisis requiring an immediate mobilization of resources to effect a just transition towards an inclusive, equitable, sustainable, and resilient local economy while also supporting and advocating for regional, national, and international efforts necessary to reverse the climate, social justice, and economic crises. Commission members will engage directly with County partners, staff, and the Board of Supervisors to help develop the policies and actions to achieve these goals.