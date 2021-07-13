Cancel
Liberty, MO

Plastic surgeon from Johns Hopkins will lead new Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Clinic at Liberty Hospital

By Liberty Hospital
gladstonedispatch.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY — Colton McNichols MD, a fellowship-trained plastic surgeon with elite instruction from Johns Hopkins University, will introduce highly-specialized skills to the Northland and Northwest Missouri at the opening of The Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Clinic at Liberty Hospital on Aug. 9. The clinic will begin accepting calls to schedule appointments on July 19 at 415-7990.

