Mural in soccer star's hometown becomes anti-racism symbol

Soccer star Marcus Rashford's mural in Manchester was defaced by racists after he missed a penalty in England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy. Members of the community stood up for their local hero and covered the hate-filled graffiti with messages of love. Fans posted messages and hearts on the wall to show their support for the 23-year-old soccer star. Despite the strong rivalry between clubs, Rashford is incredibly loved by all soccer fans due to his efforts to feed the underprivileged during the initial lockdown of the pandemic. The mural of the 23-year-old was dedicated to the player because of his efforts to feed children from underprivileged backgrounds. The wall on the side of a cafe in Copson Street, Withington, was defaced shortly after the match with abusive words and drawings.