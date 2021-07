Congratulations are in order for Halsey and Alev Aydin after the pop star welcomed her first child. Halsey announced her little one's arrival in an Instagram post Monday, July 19. "Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love," she captioned the two photos. The first black-and-white image was of the newborn resting on her chest while the singer-songwriter looks lovingly at her partner. The second photo showed the baby nursing.