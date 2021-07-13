Cancel
The Biggest 2021 Emmy Nominations Surprise Is: They Aren't That Bad!

By Allison Keene
Paste Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was ready to be angry with the 2021 Emmy nominations, full of ire over snubs and railing against the systemic problems of this corrupt awards body down to its very categories. But in truth, the 2021 nominations actually aren’t that bad. The major categories have a few good surprises mixed in with the usual nonsense, and as you get into Supporting and Guest actors things get fairly rote and boring, sure. But on the whole, the 2021 Emmys looks like won’t be horrifically offensive to television. That’s progress!

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Carl Lumbly
Person
Mj Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Roku Tv#Hbo Max#The Walt Disney Company#Abc#Freeform Fx#Hulu#National Geographic#Pbs#Showtime#Falcon#Winter Soldier#The Pand Emmys#Cbs#Paramount
Related
TV & VideosComplex

Here Are the 2021 Emmy Nominations

Are the comforts of Ted Lasso about to translate into Emmys success? That’s among the accurate predictions that led us all into the 2021 Emmy nominations reveal, which went down on Tuesday with hosts Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting). Netflix’s The Crown and...
Moviesarcamax.com

Wait, 'Hamilton' is nominated for Emmys?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” won 11 Tonys, a Grammy, a Pulitzer, a Kennedy Center Honor and more accolades than we have room here to mention. And now the film version of the musical, spliced together from three 2016 stage performances featuring most of the original cast, is up for the Emmys, a year after its premiere on Disney+.
TV & VideosIGN

Emmy Nominations 2021 Announced

The nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmys have been unveiled, with The Mandalorian and The Crown leading the pack with 24 nominations apiece. Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones joined Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma to announce the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards on July 13. The Mandalorian and The Crown landed the most nominations, receiving 24 each, with Marvel's WandaVision following closely behind on 23 nominations.
MoviesIGN

Don Cheadle on His Falcon and Winter Soldier Emmy Nomination: I Don't Get It Either

Disney's streaming service, Disney Plus, picked up 71 Emmy nominations this year and one of them has the person nominated for it quite confused. When people think of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, there's plenty that probably comes to mind. However, it's hard to imagine Don Cheadle is what people think of first — not because he wasn't great in the show, but because he's only in the series for a couple of minutes.
TV & VideosHarper's Bazaar

The Crown leads Emmy nominations

The Crown is leading the way in this year’s Emmy nominations, as well as Disney’s The Mandalorian, which both received 24 nominations each. Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin’s performances as the Queen, Prince Charles and Princess Diana have all been recognised. The hit Netflix series is also up for best drama series, joined by The Mandalorian.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Aidy Bryant isn't quite planning a wild party to celebrate her 2021 Emmy nominations

Aidy Bryant upped her Emmys game on Tuesday, doubling her overall number of nominations with two 2021 nods for different TV series — one of which was recently canceled. Up for Emmys in 2014 and again in 2018 in categories related to “Saturday Night Live,” Bryant was recognized this time around with nominations for lead actress in a comedy series, for Hulu’s “Shrill,” and supporting actress in a comedy series, for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”
MoviesA.V. Club

Lovecraft Country, Hamilton,and—ugh—Emily In Paris:The biggest Emmy snubs and surprises

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced today at a much more reasonable hour than usual, a change that may or may not have been a result of our ever-shifting grasp of time in a pandemic. Even West Coasters could comfortably watch as This Is Us’ Ron Cephas Jones and Blindspotting’s Jasmine Cephas Jones shared the names and titles of some of this year’s nominees. The actors, who made history in 2020 with their “father-daughter” Emmy wins (for Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn and This Is Us), divvied up the announcements from opposite ends of the country, another reflection of “these times,” but come September 19, the Emmy Awards will once again be an in-person event.
Boston, MAemerson.edu

These Emersonians Were Nominated for Emmys

More than two dozen Emersonians were nominated for 2021 Emmy Awards, or were on production teams of nominated series, in categories such as writing, production design, costume design picture editing, and more. The 73rd Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 13. The awards ceremony, hosted by Cedric the...
CelebritiesYardbarker

Don Cheadle jokes about Emmy nomination: 'I don't really get it'

Don Cheadle has been a Hollywood power player for decades, but an Emmy has eluded him despite 11 nominations dating back to 1999. The 56-year-old actor's latest nod came in the guest actor in a drama series category for his reprisal of James Rhodes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, one of Marvel's Disney Plus scripted original series. He appears for two scenes, but he only speaks in this one, where he asks Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) why he decided to donate Captain America's shield to a museum rather than take up the mantle himself.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Outlander Didn't Get Any Emmy Nominations Despite Fantastic Season 5

Outlander raised the stakes for the extended Fraser family in the fifth season, delivering some developments that have been a long time coming while also setting the stage for what seems to be inevitably on the way in the not-too-distant future. Between the game-changing deaths and a finale that showcased Caitriona Balfe in a way that had never been done before, Outlander Season 5 seemed like a prime contender for some awards attention. So, why was it wholly left out of the just-released 2021 Emmy nominations?
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Why Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt Isn't Intimidated by the Show's 20 Emmy Nominations

Watch: Exclusive: "Ted Lasso" Star Tears Up Reacting to Emmy Noms. Either Brendan Hunt is being a goldfish or he really is handling his Emmy nominations this calmly. Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso brought in a whopping 20 nominations, including three nods for Hunt, who plays the titular character's taciturn right hand Coach Beard. And, while he did call his nominations for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series surprising, he seemed relatively unfazed by the award show news.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Emmy nominations are broken: TV Academy isn't equipped to showcase the best of TV as we watch it now

This year's chaotic Emmy nominations should be a wake-up call, says Judy Berman. "From COVID to the streaming wars, the medium that we call television has changed rapidly—perhaps more rapidly than ever before—in the 13 months since the 2021 Emmys eligibility window opened," says Berman. "The way we watch now bears little resemblance to the way we watched less than a decade ago, when the phrase 'Netflix Original' would’ve sounded like a contradiction in terms. Professional organizations are sluggish things; we can’t expect them to move at the pace of the zeitgeist. But they can, and do, evolve to address the shifting realities of their industry." Berman adds: "For once, the main problem is not a pool of nominees who are #SoWhite or #SoMale. It’s that the very categories the Television Academy divides them into, and particularly the ones it chooses to highlight in the nominations announcement and subsequent Emmy telecast, are increasingly ill-equipped to showcase the best of TV as we watch it now. For one thing, the distinction between comedy, drama and the once-obscure, now supremely competitive limited series category has become arbitrary at best and purely political at worst. Look at this year’s nominees. Can anyone explain what makes Amazon’s superhero satire The Boys a drama but HBO Max’s darkly funny murder mystery The Flight Attendant a comedy? Could HBO possibly have canceled Lovecraft Country, whose Season 1 finale felt pretty final, in order to enter it in the less-crowded drama-series category, as some have suggested? (Cancel culture strikes again, am I right?) Also: did Steve McQueen’s excellent Small Axe—five individually titled, feature-length works set in London’s West Indian community between the 1960s and the 1980s—not meet the Academy’s definition of a limited series, or was it simply deemed inferior to Marvel’s prestige-lite WandaVision?" Berman points out that "no category is stranger or more dissonant with how America consumed entertainment during our pandemic year than Television Movie. Lifetime’s quickly forgotten Mahalia Jackson biopic, middling Amazon originals Sylvie’s Love and Uncle Frank, HBO dad-bait Oslo and Dolly Parton‘s Christmas on the Square, from Netflix, represent… what, exactly? A notoriously arcane set of category restrictions." Berman also notes that the Emmys isn't equipped to handle the emergence of docuseries and foreign-language TV shows. "I’m frustrated by the way the Emmys continue to bury their documentary categories, excluding them from all high-profile broadcasts," says Berman. "Could the Academy possibly not realize, at this point, that docuseries in particular are among the biggest draws on TV? Digging into the dozens of categories unceremoniously dumped on the Emmys website following the announcement, I was happy to see City So Real, Pretend It’s a City and Allen v. Farrow nominated as docuseries—but I don’t think it makes sense for them to share a category with a long-running, episodic anthology like fellow nominee American Masters. At least the rise of nonfiction TV has fared better at the Emmys than another major trend in American viewing, one that the Academy isn’t so much as touching: the influx of very good, very popular foreign-language television. Lupin, Call My Agent!, Veneno, Losing Alice, Kingdom, Beartown, Shtisel, Sky Rojo, The Investigation—none of these acclaimed shows were even submitted for consideration and many wouldn’t qualify anyway because they aren’t American co-productions. Anglophone imports have fared almost as poorly. Some of this stuff is bound show up among the nominees for the International Emmy Awards, which most people probably didn’t realize existed and not even I, a TV critic, have ever watched. What an unfortunate fate for series that Americans devour on various streaming platforms and premium cable networks, as the distinction between what we watch in our native language and what we consume in subtitled form keeps shrinking."

Comments / 0

