Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers had a big night. We're chatting on the phone together in late June, just before the end of Pride Month, to discuss their starring roles in Bonobos's "Extra Summer" campaign when, mid-conversation, a strange, awkward silence descends. It's not the sort of thing you'd expect from the co-hosts of the wildly successful Las Culturistas podcast. These guys are beloved by fans for their back-and-forth, their ability to energetically—and hilariously—riff off each other while discussing all things pop culture. And here I am, briefly wondering if the phone connection has cut out (or if I've just poisoned the vibe with my presence). Then Rogers reveals what's up.