Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

10 young NFL quarterbacks set up best for success in 2021

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNOWH_0avhUE8J00

There have been 10 NFL quarterbacks drafted in the past two years expected to start at some point in 2021. With this article, we look at which NFL QBs are in the best position for immediate success.

Related: Top 20 NFL QB Rankings – Tom Brady’s the GOAT, but which MVP is No. 2?

10. Zach Wilson, New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bIvg_0avhUE8J00
New York Jets/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

It’s a whole new world in New York. Fans in the Big Apple are already excited about swapping out Adam Gase for Robert Saleh, but moving on from Sam Darnold to BYU star Zach Wilson is the real reason for excitement .

Can Wilson be more successful than Darnold was under the lights? Probably, but the Jets don’t have a strong receiving corps or a proven running game. It could be a long year for Gang Green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8qYC_0avhUE8J00
Also Read:
New York Jets schedule and 2021 season predictions

9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnouR_0avhUE8J00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Expected to start right away, who knows what kind of stats Trevor Lawrence can put up? Unlike his fellow rookie NFL quarterbacks, Lawrence has a strong supporting cast to throw to along with an established running game. And no, it’s not because of Tim Tebow .

Legendary head coach Urban Meyer has had a great college coaching career but has never tried his hand in the NFL. If Lawrence is the phenom he’s described to be, the Jaguars could quickly become a force to be reckoned with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyj1y_0avhUE8J00 Also Read:
Jacksonville Jaguars schedule, 2021 season predictions

8. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BblNp_0avhUE8J00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots desperately need a quarterback who can help them win games again (who doesn’t?). Mac Jones was selected in the NFL draft to do just that.

The only issue is, Cam Newton is still ahead of him on the Patriots’ depth chart . Despite being drafted in the first round, it wouldn’t be a shock if Bill Belichick opted for a QB with more NFL experience right away. Once Jones does hit the field, can the Patriots’ skill position players help him succeed? Outside of the tight ends, it’s a questionable group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bBku_0avhUE8J00 Also Read:
Mac Jones vs. Cam Newton: Who will be New England Patriots’ starting QB in 2021?

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GFWo_0avhUE8J00
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Like a couple of other QBs on this list, depending on a certain trade rumor , Jordan Love may not even see the field in 2021. But, if he does, we don’t really know what to expect after zero preseason playing opportunities as a rookie. A year of holding Aaron Rodgers’ clipboard could lead to better-than-expected results.

Quarterback whisperer Chris Simms of PFT had Love ranked as his third-best QB prospect in the 2020 draft class , even comparing some of his off-schedule throws to AR12 and Patrick Mahomes . If Davante Adams is there, Love could surprise us all by achieving immediate success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFJQc_0avhUE8J00 Also Read:
Predicting how Green Bay Packers will fare with Jordan Love if they lose Aaron Rodgers

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idJXL_0avhUE8J00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Now that Carson Wentz is gone, 2020 draft pick Jalen Hurts is the latest dual-threat starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

After a very strange rookie season where he was benched, Hurts now has the keys to the offense in Philly. Last year, injuries and ineffective QB play held the Eagles back. In 2021, they hope to get more production out of their young QB and wide receivers. If their wideouts can’t find some level of consistency, Hurts will struggle again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8gyH_0avhUE8J00 Also Read:
Why Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts, according to Doug Pederson

5. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKnKr_0avhUE8J00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

I’d hate to pressure the Chicago Bears into playing their No. 11 pick from the 2021 draft, but that’s exactly what they should do. Despite being QB1 on the Bears depth chart, Andy Dalton isn’t taking anyone to the playoffs in this decade.

Going with Justin Fields should still put the Bears in a competitive place as long as he takes care of the football. Relying on Allen Robinson III and David Montgomery will serve Fields well as a rook. When the play breaks down, Fields is equipped with dangerous feet that can also help move the chains. Sticking with Dalton could lead to a terrible offense, the potential with Fields is much, much higher .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EIe0_0avhUE8J00 Also Read:
Chicago Bears schedule and 2021 season predictions

4. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZhWDc_0avhUE8J00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Out of all teams without a defined starter, the San Francisco 49ers have the best NFL quarterback situation in football. Jimmy Garoppolo has already proven he can take his existing team to the Super Bowl, but that was two years ago. Not being able to stay healthy will ultimately cost him his job.

Once Trey Lance hits the field, Jimmy G will officially be Wally Pipped. Lance’s strong arm and impressive athleticism give him one of the highest ceilings in the league among young QBs. Kyle Shanahan’s offense landing such an athlete is downright unfair to the rest of the league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfNR7_0avhUE8J00 Also Read:
San Francisco 49ers’ confirmed interest in Matthew Stafford cranks up heat on Trey Lance

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ul6lN_0avhUE8J00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Out of all the NFL QBs listed here, Justin Herbert is the most proven, so far. Herbert’s rookie year made anyone who ever doubted him look foolish, but the Chargers didn’t win many games.

A new system built by Joe Lombardi who found success with Drew Brees on the Saints could lead to another year of growth from Herbert. Keenan Allen is one of the better route-runners in the game. A better line up front should help, but do the Chargers have a strong enough running game? I’m skeptical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fs1zf_0avhUE8J00 Also Read:
Los Angeles Chargers schedule and 2021 season predictions

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSrj5_0avhUE8J00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Tua Tagovailoa stats may not have been eye-popping as a rookie, however, the former Alabama star led the Miami Dolphins to a 6-3 record in games he started. But he didn’t always finish them. With Ryan Fitzpatrick now in Washington, it’s Tua Time in Miami.

The Dolphins front office did a good job this offseason supplying their young QB with more weapons in the form of Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle (a college teammate of Tua’s). But the Dolphins running backs are unproven, if Tua can’t start winning games with his arm, there’s going to be a lot more pressure on that top-ranked defense .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfDZX_0avhUE8J00 Also Read:
Miami Dolphins schedule and 2021 season predictions

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIsCL_0avhUE8J00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his injury, Joe Burrow had a phenomenal rookie season. It didn’t lead to many wins, but Burrow gained a lot of respect around the league.

Before being drafted, people tried telling Burrow he shouldn’t go to a team that hasn’t had much recent success. Burrow didn’t care about that garbage and proceeded to put up a strong campaign for Rookie of the Year before getting hurt. The skill position players in Cincy ooze big-play talent. Once Burrow gets back on the field, he’s going to be licking his chops surveying the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzUjK_0avhUE8J00 Also Read:
5 reasons why Cincinnati Bengals fans should be excited about 2021 season

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Quarterback#Nfl Draft#Dolphins#American Football#Mvp#The Big Apple#Byu#Gang Green#Patriots#New England Patriots#Network Wis#Imagn Content Services#Llc#Pft#Eagles#Wideouts#Hurts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Anonymous Patriots player has telling comment about Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems intent on having Cam Newton start the season as his No. 1 quarterback, but there have been numerous reports that Mac Jones could push the former NFL MVP in training camp. Judging by what one Patriots player said about the rookie this week, an open competition almost seems inevitable.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To New Deshaun Watson Trade Rumor

It’s been a while since we had a good trade rumor involving disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network is here to end the drought. On Monday, Beasley reported that the Miami Dolphins would still consider trading for Deshaun Watson if his ongoing legal...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew’s Comment On Trevor Lawrence Is Going Viral

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At some point, Lawrence will take over starting quarterback duties in Jacksonville. Gardner Minshew is hoping to push that back as far as possible, though. The Jaguars quarterback had a brutally honest comment...
NFLESPN

New England Patriots HOFer Kevin Faulk sees Mac Jones set up for success

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Seeing the similarities: Patriots Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk had an up-close look at Mac Jones, the team's hopeful quarterback of the future. In one respect, he didn't like what he saw. In another, he...
NFLPosted by
Weekly Spiral

Can quarterback Trevor Lawrence become a Hall of Famer?

Throughout his college career, Trevor Lawrence was labeled as a can’t miss prospect for the draft. Like Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, he is viewed as one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever come out of college. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor with the1st overall pick in the 2021 draft and Lawrence will most likely be the best quarterback to wear teal since Mark Brunell. During his tenure in Jacksonville, Brunell lead the Jags to two AFC Championship games. Lawrence has been destined for stardom since high school, but the question is not whether he will be the best quarterback to wear a Jaguars uniform — it’s whether Lawrence has the talent to make it to the Hall of Fame.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

How many teams could be looking for a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Imagine it is 18 months ago and you’re attempting to predict which teams will draft a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars? You bet. The Nick Foles era was over before it started and Gardner Minshew’s heroics could only go so far. The New York Jets? The...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2021 NFL season with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are led offensively by quarterback Justin Herbert, who had a tremendous rookie campaign. Herbert broke multiple rookie records in 2020, including most passing touchdowns with 31 and most completions with 396. Pro Bowl center Corey Linsley was brought in via free agency, and the Chargers drafted offensive tackle Rashawn Slater in the first round. With a much-improved offensive line, Herbert is bound to have an even better season in 2021.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLNew York Post

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dianna Russini Has A Question For NFL Fans

Paul George has been one of the most heavily scrutinized NBA players in recent memory for his lackluster showing across multiple postseasons. Even as the Los Angeles Clippers star tries to lead his team through the Western Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard, he still hasn’t gotten his due. He may...
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy