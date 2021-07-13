Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Petition demands Queens DA reopen probe of Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano murder case

By Graham Rayman, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UrYyI_0avhUDFa00
Veta Lewis, center, outside State Supreme Court in Queens, is flanked by State Assemblyman Charles Barron, left, and community activist Rev. Kevin McCall hold a bible and chant "Justice for Chanel!" after the sentencing for the murder of Karina Vetrano was postponed in April 2019 following allegations of jury misconduct. Jesse Ward for/New York Daily News

An online petition signed by 40,000 people demands that the Queens District Attorney’s office review the conviction of Chanel Lewis, who was convicted of the 2016 murder of Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano.

The online petition was turned over Tuesday to DA Melinda Katz’s office.

Lewis was convicted in 2019 of Vetrano’s murder in Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach. He is now serving a sentence of life in prison.

The petitioners claim Katz has broken a campaign promise to reopen the case.

“The blood of Karina Vetrano is on the hands of District Attorney Melinda Katz for not properly investigating this case,” said the Rev. Kevin McCall, who was involved in organizing the petition.

“Chanel should not be in prison. He should have had a fair trial,” McCall said. “The real killer is still on the loose. We are demanding that she live up to her campaign commitment and reopen the investigation.”

McCall said petition supporters — who include former DA candidate Tiffany Caban — were blocked from entering the DA’s office to deliver the petition so it was delivered at the entrance.

He said Katz has also not met with the Lewis family since her election.

“It’s not just us saying it,” McCall said. “It’s 40,000 people saying it.”

A spokeswoman for the DA’s office declined to comment.

Chris Banks, an East New York community activist, said the lead prosecutor in the case, Brad Leventhal, had been accused of prosecutorial misconduct in other cases.

Leventhal resigned from the office in March after Judge Joseph Zayas criticized him for “deliberately withholding” evidence that could have led to the acquittal of three men in the 1996 murders of off-duty Police Officer Charles Davis and checking cashing store owner Ira Epstein.

Zayas made the remarks in reversing the convictions of George Bell, Rohan Bolt and Gary Johnson.

“We want the DA to review the Lewis case. We believe there was prosecutorial misconduct that took place,” Banks said.

Caban, who lost to Katz in the 2019 Democratic primary, likened Lewis’ case to that of the Central Park jogger suspects — five teens arrested in 1989 in the rape of a woman jogging in Central Park. They were convicted and then cleared in 2002 when the real rapist was found.

“Chanel Lewis’ case is no different,” Caban said in a statement. She said police and prosecutors based their case on “an unlawful arrest, and the coercion of a confession from a young man with a significant disability.”

Lewis’ appeals is being handled by attorney Ron Kuby, who said only, “We are hopeful that DA Katz will live up to her campaign promise.”

Lewis was tried twice for attacking Vetrano as she jogged in Spring Creek Park Aug. 2, 2016. The first trial ended in a hung jury, but the second ended in conviction.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 6

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
Howard Beach, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mccall
Person
Gary Johnson
Person
Charles Barron
Person
Melinda Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Jogger#Prosecutorial Misconduct#Queens Da#State Supreme Court#Justice#Chanel#New York Daily News#Da Melinda Katz#Police#Democratic#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fauci: 'We're going in the wrong direction' on Covid-19 cases

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US is "going in the wrong direction" as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, particularly among unvaccinated Americans. "If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and, as you said in the run-in to this...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...

Comments / 6

Community Policy