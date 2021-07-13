Petition demands Queens DA reopen probe of Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano murder case

Veta Lewis, center, outside State Supreme Court in Queens, is flanked by State Assemblyman Charles Barron, left, and community activist Rev. Kevin McCall hold a bible and chant "Justice for Chanel!" after the sentencing for the murder of Karina Vetrano was postponed in April 2019 following allegations of jury misconduct. Jesse Ward for/New York Daily News

An online petition signed by 40,000 people demands that the Queens District Attorney’s office review the conviction of Chanel Lewis, who was convicted of the 2016 murder of Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano.

The online petition was turned over Tuesday to DA Melinda Katz’s office.

Lewis was convicted in 2019 of Vetrano’s murder in Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach. He is now serving a sentence of life in prison.

The petitioners claim Katz has broken a campaign promise to reopen the case.

“The blood of Karina Vetrano is on the hands of District Attorney Melinda Katz for not properly investigating this case,” said the Rev. Kevin McCall, who was involved in organizing the petition.

“Chanel should not be in prison. He should have had a fair trial,” McCall said. “The real killer is still on the loose. We are demanding that she live up to her campaign commitment and reopen the investigation.”

McCall said petition supporters — who include former DA candidate Tiffany Caban — were blocked from entering the DA’s office to deliver the petition so it was delivered at the entrance.

He said Katz has also not met with the Lewis family since her election.

“It’s not just us saying it,” McCall said. “It’s 40,000 people saying it.”

A spokeswoman for the DA’s office declined to comment.

Chris Banks, an East New York community activist, said the lead prosecutor in the case, Brad Leventhal, had been accused of prosecutorial misconduct in other cases.

Leventhal resigned from the office in March after Judge Joseph Zayas criticized him for “deliberately withholding” evidence that could have led to the acquittal of three men in the 1996 murders of off-duty Police Officer Charles Davis and checking cashing store owner Ira Epstein.

Zayas made the remarks in reversing the convictions of George Bell, Rohan Bolt and Gary Johnson.

“We want the DA to review the Lewis case. We believe there was prosecutorial misconduct that took place,” Banks said.

Caban, who lost to Katz in the 2019 Democratic primary, likened Lewis’ case to that of the Central Park jogger suspects — five teens arrested in 1989 in the rape of a woman jogging in Central Park. They were convicted and then cleared in 2002 when the real rapist was found.

“Chanel Lewis’ case is no different,” Caban said in a statement. She said police and prosecutors based their case on “an unlawful arrest, and the coercion of a confession from a young man with a significant disability.”

Lewis’ appeals is being handled by attorney Ron Kuby, who said only, “We are hopeful that DA Katz will live up to her campaign promise.”

Lewis was tried twice for attacking Vetrano as she jogged in Spring Creek Park Aug. 2, 2016. The first trial ended in a hung jury, but the second ended in conviction.