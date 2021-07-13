Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Minnesota Wild buy out veterans Zach Parise, Ryan Suter

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly9oB_0avhUBU800

The Minnesota Wild are buying out the remaining four years on the contracts of franchise stalwarts Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

Parise and Suter, both 36, signed with the Wild as free agents on July 4, 2012, and have played the past nine seasons together in Minnesota.

“Zach and Ryan have been an integral part of the Wild’s success over the past nine years and we’ll always be grateful for their many contributions,” general manager Bill Guerin said in a news release on Tuesday. “There were numerous factors that entered into the difficult decision to buy out their contracts, but primarily these moves are a continuation of the transformation of our roster aimed at the eventual goal of winning a Stanley Cup.”

The Athletic reported that Parise and Suter each will be paid $6.7 million over the next eight years. Both signed 13-year, $98 million contracts in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06x9G0_0avhUBU800 Also Read:
Top 20 NHL free agents of 2021: Alex Ovechkin leads deep class

Both players will become unrestricted free agents.

“I want to thank Zach and Ryan for everything they did for our organization over the past nine seasons, both on and off the ice,” Wild owner Craig Leipold said in the release. “They were tremendous ambassadors for our team and helped us win a lot of games. I wish them nothing but the best going forward.”

Parise, a forward and a 16-year NHL veteran, tallied 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 45 games in 2021-22. He has 810 points (393 goals, 417 assists) in 1,060 career games with the New Jersey Devils (2005-12) and Wild.

He is a Minneapolis native.

Suter, a defenseman from Madison, Wis., posted 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 56 games in 2021-22. He has 607 points (93 goals, 514 assists) in 1,198 games with the Nashville Predators (2005-12) and Wild.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XNLS_0avhUBU800 Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Lightning lead the way after Stanley Cup repeat

Minnesota reached the Stanley Cup playoffs eight times during their nine seasons with the club. The Wild lost a seven-game first-round series to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020-21.

Parise ranks third in Wild history in points (400) and seventh in games (558), while Suter ranks fourth in both points (369) and games (656).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Bill Guerin
Person
Pekka Rinne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota Wild#The New Jersey Devils#The Nashville Predators#Nashville Predators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Signing Zach Parise After Buyout Seems Too Obvious

Before acquiring JG Pageau at the 2020 trade deadline, the New York Islanders were very close to swapping Andrew Ladd for Zach Parise. Now, almost two years later a potential reunion once again seems likely, allow me to explain. After the Stanley Cup came to a close, a buyout window...
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Bring us Ryan Suter

Nearly ten years after a free agency fiasco of epic proportions, one of the very same players who rejected the Flyers back then has yet again reached the open market. Well, two have, actually. The Minnesota Wild have bought out the contracts of both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, both...
NHLPosted by
NESN

Do Recently Bought Out Zach Parise, Ryan Suter Make Sense For Bruins?

Did Red Sox Just Land Another 2021 MLB Draft Steal In Jud Fabian?. The Minnesota Wild had to have known when they signed Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to twin 12-year contracts that they would probably be eating those last few years. And that’s exactly what’s happening. Now, it’s time...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Cutting Zach Parise, Ryan Suter together needed 'to keep moving forward,' Wild's GM says

Zach Parise and Ryan Suter joined the Wild at the same time in a landmark twist for an organization seeking a breakthrough. That's also how they exited. After signing matching contracts nine years ago as the splashiest free-agent pickups in franchise history, Parise and Suter were unceremoniously let go Tuesday when the Wild decided to buy out the remaining four years of their deals.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild's dynamic (departing) duo: Zach Parise and Ryan Suter climbed franchise record books

Parise leaves the Wild as one of the most prolific scorers in franchise history, but also a player who showcased a tremendous level of competitiveness while battling several injuries. Maybe the only lingering question around his tenure with the Wild is what would have happened if he had suffered slightly fewer of them. In six of his seven seasons in New Jersey, Parise played either 81 or 82 regular season games, but with the Wild those numbers dipped, as he averaged 62 games per season.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: No Need for Zach Parise or Ryan Suter

The Toronto Maple Leafs keep getting better due to other team’s idiotic moves. Yesterday, the Toronto Maple Leafs got better when their division rival, the up-and-coming Ottawa Senators self-sabotaged their rebuild by giving noted terrible hockey analyst Pierre McGuire a voice in their organization. Then, rival Cup Contender the Edmonton...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders: Bringing in both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter just makes sense

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 28: Ryan Suter #20 and Zach Parise #11 of the Minnesota Wild celebrate after Suter assisted Parise on a first-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter will lead up to Bill Guerin asking Mats Zuccarello to waive his NMC at the expansion draft. Here's why...

Big news as Bill Guerin decided to not only buyout Zach Parise, but Ryan Suter was bought out. They came in together. They're leaving together. Guerin wants no part of the Parise-Suter era involved in a Cup run. He completely cleaned out the locker room and now he's ready to win. This is the big risk we've been waiting for. Guerin has established himself as a winning GM! Now let's get to the expansion draft because we're going to see something unexpected and I believe I peeped it. The Wild were able to get rid of two players who are arguably at the end of their careers. While both can show that they still have a little left in their tanks the new era of the NHL has shown they are no longer big difference makers. Guerin took a big risk and he knows what he's doing. He's taking a chance to put a team together that can withstand the toughness of the playoffs and have a special group of players who can go all the way. Why would Mats Zuccarello be asked to waive his NMC as the Seattle Kraken would be interested at pursing Zuccarello thanks to Kirill Kaprizov making him look like a quality playmaking top line winger. Ron Francis wouldn't mind taking on 3 years of Zuccarello at $6M as he's still showing us he's capable of being a top-6 producer and a veteran presence. Zuccarello and Kaprizov have shown to be a good 1-2 punch, but there's a chance Guerin assembles a better top line and balance as the team has a shot at greatness. With Zuccarello having a resurrecting season this is the PERFECT time to expose him.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Blues Should Take Flier On Zach Parise Or Ryan Suter

When the St. Louis Blues take the ice against their division rivals, there are always players you love to hate. Interestingly, in 2021-22, the Blues will have a lot of those familiar faces playing in different sweaters. Maybe, if the price is right, one of those faces might be wearing...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Wild have bought out both Parise and Suter

The Minnesota Wild are going to be buying out both defenseman Ryan Suter and forward Zach Parise from their contracts, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Both players have four years remaining on their 13-year contract they signed all the way back in the summer of 2012. They will both be immediately free agents on Tuesday, and are able to sign with any other team this summer on brand new contracts.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

What the buyouts mean for the expansion draft

The Minnesota Wild shocked the hockey world by buying out the contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter on Tuesday, letting them go free and sign with new teams while this team is left with some massive dead cap hits for the foreseeable future. Financials aside, another team that is...
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Red Wings D Chris Chelios lands new gig

According to reports, former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios has landed a new gig. Chelios will join ESPN’s coverage of the NHL beginning in the fall. Hall of Famer and 3x Stanley Cup Champion Chris Chelios will join ESPN's coverage of the #NHL beginning this fall. He has past experience working for ESPN as an analyst on the World Cup of Hockey, which should serve him well. Per @AndrewMarchand. https://t.co/mcesy4ry9Q.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?

Comments / 0

Community Policy