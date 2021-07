Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says that he shares the GOAT status in MMA with six other legendary fighters. Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts earlier this year, leaving behind an incredible legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greatest fighters. With a perfect 29-0 record and having beaten some of the greatest fighters in UFC history, there is no doubt that “The Eagle” is among the best to ever compete in MMA. But is he the undisputed No. 1 GOAT? There are some fans who think so. But if you ask Nurmagomedov, there are seven GOATs.