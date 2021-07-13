Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview Got an Emmy Nomination
Duchess Meghan's and Prince Harry's names are on the Emmys ballot—technically. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS in March, was nominated in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category. Harry and Meghan are not personally nominees, but Winfrey herself and the program's producers (Tara Montgomery, Terry Wood, Brian Piotrowicz, Brad Pavone, Lindsay Flader) are.www.harpersbazaar.com
