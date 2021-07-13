Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Starwood bailing on the mall business

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group is moving away from its mall portfolio as values on the properties continue to plunge. The investment firm has been selling off shopping centers at a loss across the United States, Bloomberg News reported. While Starwood owned 30 malls before the pandemic, it is now down to eight — and those are being run by outside companies and may seek new owners.

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sternlicht
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#Commercial Mortgage#Starwood Capital Group#Equity Commonwealth#Bloomberg News Rsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Holmdel, NJtherealdeal.com

Monmouth Real Estate: We’ll sell to Zell, not Sternlicht

Monmouth Real Estate made its choice Thursday, choosing to stick with an acquisition offer from Sam Zell rather than a last-minute bid from Barry Sternlicht. The Holmdel, New Jersey–based firm announced Thursday it is going with the takeover bid from Zell’s Equity Commonwealth, according to Bloomberg News. The two sides agreed in May to an all-stock deal valued around $2.7 billion.
Retailspglobal.com

Retail Properties, Kite Realty to merge; Monmouth rejects Starwood offer

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories published throughout the week. Hotel and shopping center real estate investment trusts are expected to report high year-over-year increases in funds from operations in their second-quarter earnings calls, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates. Hotel REITs...
EconomyCommercial Observer

Starwood Loses Monmouth Bid in ‘Highly Disappointing’ Loss to Sam Zell

Sam Zell 1, Barry Sternlicht 0. After making an unsolicited offer for industrial giant Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, Starwood Capital Group has come up empty-handed and full of feedback. Starwood, spearheaded by CEO Sternlicht, offered an all-cash deal of $18.70 per Monmouth share in exchange for 100 percent of...
Real Estatekitco.com

Starwood Capital sweetens bid for Monmouth Real Estate

(Reuters) -U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group on Wednesday sweetened its offer for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp to $18.88 per share from its previous bid of $18.70. The total consideration is $19.51 per share, including a termination fee of $0.63 per share owed to Equity Commonwealth.
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

Starwood Ups Ante In Bidding War For Industrial REIT Monmouth

Starwood Capital Group has raised its bid to buy Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. as it tries to outbid Sam Zell. The new bid is $18.88 for each Monmouth share, up from the $18.70 that Starwood previously offered. Starwood's move is to unseat Zell's Equity Commonwealth in its efforts to acquire Monmouth. In April, Monmouth agreed to be acquired by Equity Commonwealth in an all-stock deal that would create an entity with a market capitalization of about $5.5B.
House Renttherealdeal.com

NexPoint-managed single-family landlord eyes IPO amid rental boom

As demand for rental properties grows, NexPoint is looking to harness the momentum by taking a single-family landlord public. VineBrook Homes Trust, a massive single-family landlord managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, is in discussions to potentially pursue an IPO by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg News.
EconomyGlobeSt.com

Starwood Reportedly Makes Counter Offer for Monmouth

Starwood Capital Group is reportedly making an unsolicited takeover of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp., which could potentially derail Equity Commonwealth’s proposed offer, according to Bloomberg. Monmouth announced that it received an unsolicited acquisition proposal from “a large private investment firm primarily focused on global real estate” but didn’t provide...
Doral, FLtherealdeal.com

MG3 Group buys Doral offices for $96M

MG3 REIT bought the Doral Concourse office building for $96 million. The real estate investment trust bought the property at 8400 Northwest 36th Street from a fund managed by DRA Advisors, according to a news release from the seller’s broker. Christian Lee and José Lobón of CBRE represented the DRA...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Bulk warehouse rent surges 13% in a year as industrial boom powers on

While commercial real estate vacancies persist, the warehouse boom is still going strong. A CBRE analysis found that from January through May, first-year base rents on leases of a year or more rose by 9.7 percent year-over-year, CNBC reported. Large warehouses have seen even sharper rent growth — 13.2 percent for leases of 500,000 square feet or more and 11.6 percent for those between 100,000 and 499,999.
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

Starwood Submits Rival Bid To Acquire Monmouth, Threatening Deal With Equity Commonwealth

The famously acquisitive Starwood Capital Group is attempting to overtake a rival and snap up an industrial real estate investment trust. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. announced on Monday that it has received an all-cash takeover offer worth $18.70 per share from a "large private investment firm," which a Bloomberg report on Tuesday identified as Starwood. The new bid comes after Monmouth's board had agreed to be acquired in May by Sam Zell's Equity Commonwealth in an all-stock transaction that valued Monmouth at $19.40 per share at the time of the offer.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Compass and Guaranteed Rate launch digital mortgage business

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink. Compass is getting into the digital mortgage origination business. Three months after its initial public offering, the brokerage on Tuesday launched OriginPoint, a partnership with nonbank lending giant Guaranteed Rate. In a company-wide email following the announcement, Compass CEO...
Retailwealthmanagement.com

Sternlicht’s Starwood Gives Up on Malls After Plunge in Values

(Bloomberg)—Starwood Capital Group owned 30 malls before the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s now down to eight. As values for retail properties plunge, Barry Sternlicht’s investment firm has been selling shopping centers across the U.S. at money-losing prices. Its remaining malls are being managed by outside companies that potentially will seek new owners.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Blackstone buys $5.1B in affordable housing from AIG

Blackstone and AIG have agreed to a massive deal involving the sale of $5.1 billion in affordable housing assets. AIG sold the assets to Blackstone as part of a “long-term strategic asset management relationship” between the two companies, Bloomberg News reported. Blackstone has been pursuing lower-cost rentals to boost its real estate arm, according to the publication.
Lifestylegodsavethepoints.com

Marriott CEO Says Starwood Was Better For Guests Than Marriott Bonvoy

In the travel industry, some brands work very-very hard to limit the amount of time when CEO’s are available to the press. Despite being the highest paid person on the team, they have a tendency to speak inside baseball, or often to sincerely piss off their key customers. British Airways...
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Starwood Capital Group Confirms Submission of Superior Proposal to Acquire Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, announced today that its affiliate Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. has made an enhanced all-cash, fully financed, fully actionable proposal to acquire Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) ("Monmouth") for $19.51 per Monmouth share reduced by the termination fee owed to Equity Commonwealth ("EQC") of $62.2 million or $0.63 per share. This proposal implies a net consideration of $18.88 per share to the Monmouth shareholders after payment of the termination fee. The revised proposal, submitted on July 15, 2021, includes an increase in the all-cash net consideration payable to Monmouth shareholders from Starwood Capital's previous proposal of $18.70 per Monmouth share, made on July 8, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy