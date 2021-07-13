Starwood bailing on the mall business

The famously acquisitive Starwood Capital Group is attempting to overtake a rival and snap up an industrial real estate investment trust. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. announced on Monday that it has received an all-cash takeover offer worth $18.70 per share from a "large private investment firm," which a Bloomberg report on Tuesday identified as Starwood. The new bid comes after Monmouth's board had agreed to be acquired in May by Sam Zell's Equity Commonwealth in an all-stock transaction that valued Monmouth at $19.40 per share at the time of the offer.