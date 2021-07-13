How to Go Running Without Dressing Like an Awkward Dad
Let’s get one thing straight: It doesn’t matter what you look like when you’re running—or, for that matter, doing literally any other form of exercise. First of all, people really aren’t paying attention to you to begin with (unless you’re famous, or like, wearing a giant lobster costume, which, for the record, can be arranged). Secondly, if people are watching you run, they’re not snickering and making snide remarks to themselves about your outfit. No, they’re probably thinking something along the lines of Good for them, or Damn, I should go for a run.www.vice.com
