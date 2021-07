In the early ’70s, there was a book being passed around in our circle of friends called “Magic Eye Beyond 3D.” Basically it was a two-dimensional image that had a three-dimensional image hidden in the middle of the page. It was called a stereogram. People would look for a few seconds and their response was always, “Whoa! Wow! OMG! SO-o-o-o cool.” Everyone but me. I never got what they got. They said you had to be stoned to have it work. So I got stoned. It still didn’t work.