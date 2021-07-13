Cancel
From Blue Jeans to Feathers and Flou, Couture Street Style Met the Moment

At the pre-COVID couture shows, it wasn’t unusual to see ball gowns and diamonds in Vogue’s street style coverage. While our “regular” Fashion Week outfits were getting more casual, couture has always been an occasion for glittering dresses, sweeping capes, and black tie-worthy tuxes. Last week, however, the looks we saw outside the fall 2021 couture venues had a refreshing new energy: People were still dressing way up—we’re talking feathers, rainbow jackets, and towering platforms—but in lieu of straight-off-the-runway finery, there were more personal, eclectic ensembles. It felt like a continuation of the creativity Vogue’s photographer Acielle observed at the men’s shows, not to mention the boundary-pushing new ideas we saw on the actual couture runways.

