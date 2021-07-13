Clemson catcher picked on Day 3 of MLB Draft

A Clemson catcher was selected on Day 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

The Chicago White Sox took Tigers redshirt sophomore backstop Adam Hackenberg in the 18th round with the No. 545 overall pick.

This past season, Hackenberg batted .258 with three home runs, 17 runs batted in and 17 runs scored over 33 games (32 starts) while posting a .392 slugging percentage and .357 on-base percentage.

A two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member, Hackenberg notched five doubles, three homers, 25 RBIs, nine runs, 10 walks, four hit-by-pitches and a steal in 38 games (26 starts) over his first two seasons as a Tiger in 2019 and 2020.

Hackenberg’s father, Erick, played football at Virginia, while his mother, Nicole, played volleyball at Lehigh. His brother, Christian, was a quarterback at Penn State from 2013-15 and was drafted in the second round by the New York Jets.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do yo ur part to help. #SaveNicks