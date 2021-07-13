Plane crashes into house off Highway 68 Tuesday morning

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/13/2021 11:15 a.m. The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District confirms that a small plane crashed into a house near Highway 68 and Monterey Ranch.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirms that a small plane has crashed in the area around Jacks Peak County Park.

The park is near the Monterey Regional Airport.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says they believe one person was on board, but deputies just got to the scene.

KION has a crew on its way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

