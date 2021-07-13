Plane crashes into house off Highway 68 Tuesday morning
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)
UPDATE 7/13/2021 11:15 a.m. The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District confirms that a small plane crashed into a house near Highway 68 and Monterey Ranch.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirms that a small plane has crashed in the area around Jacks Peak County Park.
The park is near the Monterey Regional Airport.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says they believe one person was on board, but deputies just got to the scene.
