Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, CA

Plane crashes into house off Highway 68 Tuesday morning

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nv0WQ_0avhTHoh00

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/13/2021 11:15 a.m. The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District confirms that a small plane crashed into a house near Highway 68 and Monterey Ranch.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirms that a small plane has crashed in the area around Jacks Peak County Park.

The park is near the Monterey Regional Airport.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says they believe one person was on board, but deputies just got to the scene.

KION has a crew on its way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

The post Plane crashes into house off Highway 68 Tuesday morning appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
1K+
Followers
479
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Monterey County, CA
Accidents
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Monterey, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Monterey Ranch#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Car catches on fire on Highway 1 in Seaside

The California Highway Patrol confirms that a car traveling northbound along Highway 1 caught fire just before Lightfighter Drive Sunday. The post Car catches on fire on Highway 1 in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Body found in vehicle outside Salinas Walgreens Friday

Salinas police responded to a report of a body found in a vehicle outside the Walgreens in the Harden Ranch Plaza Friday afternoon. The post Body found in vehicle outside Salinas Walgreens Friday appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Portion of San Juan Road reopens after deadly crash

San Juan Road has been shut down near Murphy Road due to a deadly crash involving a big rig. The post Portion of San Juan Road reopens after deadly crash appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Sheriff’s Office busts butane honey oil lab on Chualar Canyon Road

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said an illegal butane honey oil lab was found while detectives were serving a search warrant Tuesday. The post Sheriff’s Office busts butane honey oil lab on Chualar Canyon Road appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

How to prepare your home for fire season

For more than two decades, the Monterey County Regional Fire District has had its Wildland Inspection Program to make sure residents are prepared and safe... The post How to prepare your home for fire season appeared first on KION546.

Comments / 0

Community Policy