Wolf pups versus dog pups: Nurture can’t overpower nature, Duke researchers find

Our family are proud owners of an 8-month-old puppy who, like most young dogs, seems to get into everything. The pup has gotten into a hair tie once, and swallowed socks twice. I learned from previous experiences that if a dog swallows something inappropriate, giving them some oral hydrogen peroxide will get them to vomit fairly soon. The second time the dog ate a sock was two days ago and he didn’t vomit so hopefully he will be OK. Can you comment on doing that and how much to give?