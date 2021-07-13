Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama's Nick Saban named to Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

By Charlie Potter
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl released the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy, and Alabama coach Nick Saban, naturally, made the list. The Dodd Trophy celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the field, while also "stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity." The watch list was created by taking into consideration each program's graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2021 season and APR.

