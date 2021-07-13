Alabama's Nick Saban named to Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed the myriad of changes facing college football on Wednesday during his annual visit to SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. “I almost feel that anything I say will probably be wrong because there’s no precedent for the consequences that some of the things we’re creating, whether they’re good opportunities, even if they’re good opportunities,” Saban said. “There’s no precedent for the consequences that some of these things are going to create, whether they’re good or bad. But a year from now, whatever comments we make, probably will be a lot more effective than the ones we make now. Because we don’t have precedent and we don’t have experience for how this is going to affect the future of college football and college football players.”