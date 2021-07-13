(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 07.13.21 Worst song to play w/ parents
07.13.21 Worst song to play w/ parents.. (Intro) French Fry Day (Topic) What’s the worst song to play in the car with your parents? (Dirty) Doja Cat falls like a champ. DaBaby teaches candy vendors important lesson. Drake gives a CLB update. Jackass stunt ends in shark attack. Lebron James in Fortnight. (5TYNTK) 38 killed in India lightning strikes. Now is the time to eliminate brown-tail moth eggs. UMaine pitcher drafted by San Fran. Sweepstakes for a trip to space. Video game sells for $1.56 million. (Outro) Weekend Highlights.hotradiomaine.com
Comments / 0