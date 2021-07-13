Olympics 2021: Roger Federer withdraws from Games due to injury setback

Roger Federer will not be playing tennis at the Tokyo Olympics. On Tuesday, Federer announced that he is withdrawing from the Games after suffering a "setback" with his knee. "I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," he announced on Twitter. "I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer."