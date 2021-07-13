Cancel
Photos: Reby & Matt Hardy Welcome Baby Daughter

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hardy Family has welcomed a new addition. Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy welcomed their 4th child this past weekend as Reby gave birth on Sunday, July 11 to their first daughter, Ever “Eevee” Moore Hardy. The couple told Us Weekly that Eevee was born at home, during an outdoor...

Matt Hardy
#Us Weekly#Reby Matt Hardy#Maxel
