Photos: Reby & Matt Hardy Welcome Baby Daughter

Entourage actor Kevin Connolly and his weeks-old daughter contracted COVID—and he says his symptoms would have been much worse if he had not been vaccinated. It appears that Connolly had what experts call a breakthrough case of the virus—a phenomenon that has been fueled by the spread of the Delta variant across the world. “This is not a political statement at all, but I’m just saying that there’s zero doubt in my mind that this vaccine saved me a great deal,” Connolly said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The symptoms, while brutal, were manageable. I’m past it now, but without that vaccine I would want no part of that delta variant of the coronavirus.” He said his daughter’s fever has subsided, and she is recovering from congestion.