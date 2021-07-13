Cancel
Electronics

Unreleased Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic briefly appear in a Samsung video

By Anam Hamid
Phone Arena
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heavily-leaked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung's upcoming premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have been outed by none other than the South Korean giant itself. A video posted on Samsung's official YouTube channel, which is mainly about the Good Lock app, is our first official introduction to the new products. At 18 seconds, what appears to be the Watch 4 Classic makes an appearance, and at 56 seconds, a foldable phone, seemingly the Galaxy Z Fold 3, can also be seen.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#The Watch#Oxygen Sensor#South Korean#Led#Play Store#Qualcomm#Bia
