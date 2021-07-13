Utah Restaurant Association celebrates Utah’s resilient restaurant industry

Salt Lake City — The Utah Restaurant Association (URA) held their annual Restaurant Industry Awards Gala Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Grand Ballroom in the Union Depot Building at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. The URA has held their annual gala for the last 30 years and had to cancel the event last year due to the pandemic. It is typically held in early spring. The gala recognizes the outstanding achievements of professionals in the restaurant industry, food community, and also allies of the Utah restaurant industry. Winners are nominated by their peers and restaurant professionals. Restaurant owners, friends of the industry, notable vendors, as well as the exemplary front of the house and back of the house employees with the “U R A Heart of the Industry” award” were among those honored.