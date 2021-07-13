Cancel
Utah State

Utah Restaurant Association celebrates Utah’s resilient restaurant industry

By Press Release
utahbusiness.com
 12 days ago

Salt Lake City — The Utah Restaurant Association (URA) held their annual Restaurant Industry Awards Gala Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Grand Ballroom in the Union Depot Building at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. The URA has held their annual gala for the last 30 years and had to cancel the event last year due to the pandemic. It is typically held in early spring. The gala recognizes the outstanding achievements of professionals in the restaurant industry, food community, and also allies of the Utah restaurant industry. Winners are nominated by their peers and restaurant professionals. Restaurant owners, friends of the industry, notable vendors, as well as the exemplary front of the house and back of the house employees with the “U R A Heart of the Industry” award” were among those honored.

