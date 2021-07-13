A Multitude of Stupid & Relatable Memes

The best part about audio nonfiction is how it is not only allowed, but encouraged, to investigate small things. In the greater entertainment landscape, a series entirely focused on the actors who voiced Dora Winifred “D.W.” Read on the TV show Arthur over the years might seem like small potatoes, but turning over this pebble reveals a complex and endearing web of individuals whose lives were forever changed by the opportunity. Finding D.W. is a project of Jason Szwimer, the second actor to voice D.W. in a line of eight performers, and he’s setting out to meet and interview the other seven to find out whether their experiences mirrored his own. Most people don’t know that, after The Simpsons, Arthur is the longest-running animated series on TV, with 24 seasons and counting. And fewer still might know that D.W., sassy younger sister to Arthur and older sister to baby Kate, was always voiced by boys—a choice made by the series’ casting director in order to infuse D.W. with a brassy, tomboy sensibility. This episode, Szwimer speaks with that very casting director, Debra Toffan, who explains that the girls who first read for the part back in the 1990s simply sounded too sweet, whereas boys brought Marc Brown’s creations off the page and onto the screen with slightly more frenetic line readings. [Marnie Shure]