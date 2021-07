I don't know why but we are so fascinated with celebrities. It doesn't matter what store you go to from Market Basket, Hannafords, CVS, etc at the check-out aisle you will see a plethora of magazines with pictures of the rich and famous. For me, I'm always interested to see what kind of cars they drive. I'm very into cars. For example the other day I found out that the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League Marc Davis who's a Billionaire drove a Mini Cooper like me, I was like wow very cool. It's such a fun car to drive but most people don't know that.