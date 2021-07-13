Emmy Noms: ‘Good Lord Bird,’ ‘Girls5eva,’ ‘Master of None’ Snubbed; ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘The Boys’ Surprise

Before Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood) can host the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+) on Sunday, September 19, there's one very important thing that needs to happen. We need nominees. Thankfully, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and father-daughter hosts & 2020 Emmys winners Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn) took care of that on Tuesday. Joining them were Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma and president and COO Maury McIntyre. Recognizing the best in small-screen programming that aired between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021, this year's ceremony will be held in-person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a limited audience of nominees and their guests. From The Boys and The Mandalorian to Perry Mason and I May Destroy You… from Lovecraft Country and WandaVision to Bridgeton, Cobra Kai & Pose… there's a lot to unpack. But for now, here's a look at who made the cut for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards: