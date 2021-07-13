Cancel
Music

(News) Doja Cat Doesn’t Let a Fall Stop the Party

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday night, Doja Cat celebrated her new album Planet Her at the Miami nightclub E11EVEN. During her performance of “Tia Tamera,” Doja Cat went hard and fell onstage! She shook it off, tossed her hair around and kept dancing on the ground. Girl didn’t miss a beat! Doja had fun with it via Twitter on Sunday asking her 3 million followers for the video. “somebody send me the video of me falling last night. Post in thread below thank u 🙏”

Doja Cat
