Lake County, IL

Lake County Board taps president of Lakes Region Sanitary District to serve in vacant District 5 seat

By James T. Norman
Chicago Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake County Board Tuesday appointed an Ingleside man with almost three decades of experience in volunteering and public office to fill District 5′s vacancy. J. Kevin Hunter, who serves as president for the Lakes Region Sanitary District, has lived in District 5 for 31 years, and has experience volunteering in the area dating back to 1992, according to his cover letter.

