Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The 38 Best Video Game Cosplay Ideas From The Past Decade

By Mary Osborne
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No matter what, cosplayers get the job done. From molding intricate accessories to creating armor out of foam and hope, cosplayers must be master costumers as well as actors. Some of the more dedicated cosplayers often stay in character throughout conventions, delighting attendees with performances both on and off the contest stage.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Comic Conventions#Games Online#Cosplayers#Cosplaying#Super Mario Bros#Mercy#Support#League Of Legends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitch
Country
Germany
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

15 Best Photo Modes In Video Games

Photography in video games has been a fairly long-standing tradition, one that’s blossomed thanks to various third party tools. Dedicated photo modes have also seen a surge in recent years, offering all kinds of unique options to capture your favourite moments in-game. Let’s take a look at 15 titles with the best photo modes and what they bring to the table.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch cosplayer is ready for Summer Games as adorable Honeydew Mei

Mei has become one of Overwatch’s most recognizable faces, and one cosplayer has showed off her love for the icy DPS with this stunning Honeydew Mei cosplay. Overwatch’s resident snow queen, Mei, has won the hearts of countless players. While she looks adorable, her kit is deceptively powerful, making her quite the formidable opponent.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Link Tank: Is Banjo-Kazooie the Best Platform Video Game Ever Made?

Move over Super Mario 64, Banjo-Kazooie is the greatest platform game ever made. “A fairy tale adventure starring a dim-witted bear and his wisecracking avian companion, 1998’s Banjo-Kazooie carved a unique place in gaming history thanks to a treasure trove of memorable characters, vibrant level designs, and ambitious attempts at cross-title connectivity. It was the product of Rare, the superstar video game studio founded by Tim and Chris Stamper in 1985 and based in an 18th-century farmhouse in the Great British countryside.”
Video GamesGame Informer Online

5 Best Video Game Lo-fi Channels To Listen To For Ultimate Relaxation

Zelda and Lo-Fi Since it's Legend of Zelda week here at Game Informer. Since it's Game Informer's week to celebrate all things The Legend of Zelda, I figured I'd start with a Zelda-inspired channel to kick things off. It's not dangerous to go alone with these tunes. From the YouTube channel 'chill place' comes a Zelda and Lo-fi track that includes various remixes of Zelda music and other music simply reminccent of the game. This is one of my go-to videos when I'm at work and I feel on edge, this helps bring me back down to early immediately. Or, brings me back to Hyrule. Either/or.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Video game auctions: Old games sold big this past week

Many gamers know the value of keeping disks and cases in good condition. It’s not uncommon for old classics to sell for massive amounts of money at video game auctions. Old records were blown away this past week at an event held by Heritage Auctions, where many rare and collectible games were on offer.
Video GamesInverse

Video games need to borrow more from this one

The curtain rises on a performance of The Entertainment. This interlude between acts of Annapurna Interactive’s lauded indie game Kentucky Route Zero is a combination of two plays produced in a small, cramped theater. You are a member of the audience, but also an actor playing a mute bar-fly. You can hear the dialogue around you, read the director’s notes and even the reviews, but you are locked in place.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best video game trilogies of all time

Video games can keep us engaged more than any other medium. They wrap us into new worlds for hours upon hours, and the best video game trilogies can both keep us engaged with its gameplay and storyline. These seven trilogies present the best gaming has to offer. Batman Arkham. Before...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Games Within Games - The Best Video Games In Other Video Games

Like a circle in a spiral, like a wheel within a wheel. Not long after the arrival of polygons on the video gaming scene, many developers began placing 'Easter Eggs' in their big 3D games that contained references to their older 2D work and even included entire games on occasion.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

BTS Accused of Plagiarizing "Butter" From a '90s Konami Video Game

Earlier this week, BTS was caught in a controversy over the alleged plagiarism of their single “Butter.” Some keen listeners noted that the track is oddly similar to the theme of Konami‘s Monster in My Pocket, a video game released back in 1992 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. Initial reports...
Musicdailyjournal.net

Opening ceremony shines light on video game music

TOKYO — The athletes of the Tokyo Olympics were greeted by a few familiar notes Friday night. Those video game songs that get stuck in your head. An orchestral medley of songs from iconic Japanese video games served as the soundtrack for the parade of countries at the opening ceremony. The arrangement included songs from games developed by SEGA, Capcom and Square Enix.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The best Uncharted games ranked from worst to best

Before Nathan Drake came around, Naughty Dog was known for a docile, bright orange rodent with a driver's license. But now it's more synonymous with a completely separate genre thanks to its venture into an Indiana Jones-style adventure. Now, Naughty Dog is regarded as one of the best studios in the business for crafting versatile cinematic narratives. Over the years, the Uncharted series has consistently delivered exciting third-person adventures full of action and impeccable detail - all the while balancing emotional narratives about love and loss. So when it comes to ranking the best Uncharted games, just which entry takes the top spot? With the release of Uncharted 4: A Theif's End wrapping Drake's series, we thought it'd be good to look back on the series and rank the best Uncharted games to the worst.
MusicESPN

Olympics ceremony uses music from Japanese video games

TOKYO --  The athletes of the Tokyo Olympics were greeted by a few familiar notes Friday night. Those video game songs that get stuck in your head. An orchestral medley of songs from iconic Japanese video games served as the soundtrack for the parade of countries at the opening ceremony. The arrangement included songs from games developed by SEGA, Capcom and Square Enix.
Movies/Film

‘Free Guy’ Early Buzz: The Best Video Game Movie Yet?

Free Guy has been “coming soon” since the beginning of time. At least that’s what it feels like, given this movie’s initial 2020 release date was delayed three times. But the wait is finally (almost) over, with the Ryan Reynolds-led comedy actually coming to theaters in a mere three weeks.
Video GamesInverse

Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and more from the Olympics

The 2020 Summer Olympics have officially kicked off in Tokyo, and one of the most epic early surprises is how prominently video game music featured in the opening ceremony. Did you catch yourself imagining Cloud Strife spinning his Buster Sword as the athletes marched by on your screen? That’s probably because you heard the familiar notes of the Final Fantasy’s “Victory Fanfare,” which has been a staple of the series for decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy