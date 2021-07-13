The 38 Best Video Game Cosplay Ideas From The Past Decade

Before Nathan Drake came around, Naughty Dog was known for a docile, bright orange rodent with a driver's license. But now it's more synonymous with a completely separate genre thanks to its venture into an Indiana Jones-style adventure. Now, Naughty Dog is regarded as one of the best studios in the business for crafting versatile cinematic narratives. Over the years, the Uncharted series has consistently delivered exciting third-person adventures full of action and impeccable detail - all the while balancing emotional narratives about love and loss. So when it comes to ranking the best Uncharted games, just which entry takes the top spot? With the release of Uncharted 4: A Theif's End wrapping Drake's series, we thought it'd be good to look back on the series and rank the best Uncharted games to the worst.