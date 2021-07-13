DMZ Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far
HBO Max officially has another alternative comic book adaptation coming out in the form of "DMZ," based on the graphic novel series of the same name published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint starting in 2005. "DMZ" ran monthly from then until 2012 with a total of 72 issues released, leaving plenty of source material for the upcoming television series. Like the very popular HBO Max "Watchmen" series, "DMZ" will be a limited series, executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Roberto Patino alongside Warner Bros. Television, as reported by Deadline. The show "DMZ," whose title stands for "demilitarized zone," is set in the near future in a war-torn NYC, as life continues in a perpetual state of fighting and violence during a civil war.www.looper.com
