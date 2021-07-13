Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

DMZ Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

By Devon Forward
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO Max officially has another alternative comic book adaptation coming out in the form of "DMZ," based on the graphic novel series of the same name published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint starting in 2005. "DMZ" ran monthly from then until 2012 with a total of 72 issues released, leaving plenty of source material for the upcoming television series. Like the very popular HBO Max "Watchmen" series, "DMZ" will be a limited series, executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Roberto Patino alongside Warner Bros. Television, as reported by Deadline. The show "DMZ," whose title stands for "demilitarized zone," is set in the near future in a war-torn NYC, as life continues in a perpetual state of fighting and violence during a civil war.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Bratt
Person
Nora Dunn
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Rutina Wesley
Person
Mamie Gummer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmz#Dmz#Dc Comics#Hbo#Nyc#Atlanta Magazine#Cgi#Athena#Franklin#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesNewsweek

'NCIS' Season 19: What We Know so Far As Release Date Revealed

NCIS has been off screens since May, but the wait before Season 19 comes to CBS is nearly over. The long-running crime procedural is among the dozen-or-so shows that the network has confirmed the release date for. We know when NCIS will return later in 2021, but we also know...
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: 10 best movies to see this week

This week on HBO Max, there are a couple of great films to put on your radar. On Friday, catch Corazon De Mezquite (2019), a touching drama about a young Mexican girl who learns to play the harp -- an instrument traditionally played by men in her indigenous community. Prepare to feel good as Lucia's music playing brings her closer to her strict father.
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

As we say goodbye to July and usher in August, it’ll be a huge week when it comes to what’s new on streaming. All the major platforms are serving up a ton of great fresh content over the next seven days. Whatever combination of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video you’re subscribed to, there’s enough to keep you glued to the couch all week long, including must-see original titles and classic just-licensed content.
Moviesstartattle.com

Malignant (2021 movie) HBO Max, Horror, trailer, release date

Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly m—ers, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Startattle.com – Malignant 2021. Genre : Crime / Drama / Horror / Mystery / Thriller. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : James...
MoviesTechRadar

Marvel's Eternals: release date, cast, trailer and what we know so far

Marvel's Eternals might be the the studio's next best attempt at winning a major Oscar. The third entry in the MCU's Phase 4 slate is set to be released in November and, given those involved in its production and its beautiful looking cinematography (you can see more in the trailer below), we suspect that it could follow in Black Panther's footsteps and earn an Oscar Best Picture nomination.
TV SeriesPosted by
103GBF

Everything New on HBO Max in August 2021

Two of Warner Bros.‘ big summer movies premieres on HBO Max in August. In The Suicide Squad, James Gunn reinvents the DC Comics super-villain team with a mostly new cast (including Idris Elba and John Cena) and a new attitude. A few weeks later, Lisa Joy, the co-creator of Westworld, makes her feature directorial debut with Reminiscence, a futuristic noir about Hugh Jackman as a guy in world where technology always people to relive their old memories.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Batman movie release date, teaser trailer, cast and everything we know so far

We're getting The Batman movie, eventually. Yes, the Robert Pattinson-led Batman film is finally going to arrive in theaters next year, as it's finally finished filming. Yes, the pandemic caused a massive delay in Robert Pattinson's debut as the Caped Crusader, but all bat-signs point to an incoming release. And with it, the excitement ramps up for Matt Reeves' first film in his reboot of the much-loved superhero franchise.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

Toradora Season 2 Expected Release Date, Plot and Everything We Know So Far

With the worldwide spread of the Anime craze and the ever-growing fan following population – even some older shows are picking up traction years after their initial release. One such show is Toradora, and the new larger fan base has become far more demanding of a second season than was expected after the show was first released in 2008. Based on a Japanese novel sequence, the first season spanned across 25 episodes and had an enthusiastic response, which was unfortunately limited only to Japan.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Superman HBO series reportedly in the works from Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is producing, and potentially starring in, his own Black Superman limited series for HBO Max, reports Collider. The series is said to be centering around the Val-Zod incarnation of the superhero, who took up the mantle as DC's second Superman of Earth-2 during the New 52 era. Val's parents were executed by Krypton's court, after which the future superhero narrowly escapes his home planet's destruction and is sent to Earth 2, an alternate universe version of DC's Prime-Earth. After spending his childhood in isolation and struggling with agoraphobia, he's found by the Wonders and taught to use his powers by Red Tornado.
MoviesBirmingham Star

HBO Max slated to release 10 Warner Bros. titles

Washington [US], July 25 (ANI): After deciding to release its full slate of 2021 Warner Bros. films on HBO Max under a hybrid streaming and theatrical model, it seems WarnerMedia is prepared to continue using its Warner Bros. assets for luring subscribers to the service in 2022. According to The...
MoviesMovieWeb

Michael B. Jordan's Val-Zod Superman Limited Series in Development at HBO Max?

Michael B. Jordan is reportedly developing a Superman project for HBO Max separate from the movie reboot that's already in the works at Warner Bros. Collider reports that Jordan and his production company Outlier Society are working with the streamer on a new project centering on the Val-Zod incarnation of Superman. It's unclear if this project is intended to be a movie or limited series, and the plan is for Jordan to produce and possibly star.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Voice Cast Revealed For DC Animation's INJUSTICE Movie

Warner Bros. previously revealed that Warner Bros. Animation was developing a new DC animated film titled Injustice, and it’s based on the popular Netherrealm Studios’ Injustice: Gods Among Us video game and the best-selling DC comic book series Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One. The story is set in an...
TV SeriesComicBook

Jellystone Reveals Opening For Yogi Bear Animated HBO Max Series

Jellystone’s opening sequence has been released online at Comic-Con at Home. A lot of fans wondered when they would get a better look at the series from executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder). Well, this short clip lets fans see all those Hanna-Barbera characters in the new art style. If you’re a Chowder fan who loves those old cartoons, you are going to be stoked. Yogi bear, Boo-Boo, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, Magilla Gorilla, Jabberjaw, Captain Caveman and Augie Doggie are all there and accounted for in this series. So, when the team said that all corners of the Hanna-Barbera universe would get some sort of shout-out, they weren’t kidding. Jellystone hits HBO Max on July 29th, so more fans will get a better look then. Check out the footage for yourself down below (s/o to @WakkoKing):

Comments / 0

Community Policy