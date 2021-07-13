DMZ Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

Michael B. Jordan is producing, and potentially starring in, his own Black Superman limited series for HBO Max, reports Collider. The series is said to be centering around the Val-Zod incarnation of the superhero, who took up the mantle as DC's second Superman of Earth-2 during the New 52 era. Val's parents were executed by Krypton's court, after which the future superhero narrowly escapes his home planet's destruction and is sent to Earth 2, an alternate universe version of DC's Prime-Earth. After spending his childhood in isolation and struggling with agoraphobia, he's found by the Wonders and taught to use his powers by Red Tornado.