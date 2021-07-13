Cancel
Why 'Pen15' Is Such a Worthy Curveball of an Emmy Nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series

By Caroline Framke
Variety
Variety
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the best surprises about this year's Emmy nominations was "Pen15" landing a nomination for outstanding comedy series. More than any other TV show about teenagers, the Hulu show — co-created by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman — feels like an open window into my own past as a gawky teen with too many feelings and nowhere to put them but in the waiting arms of the few friends who might understand. It captures such a specific slice of 2000s life — post-dialup internet and pre-smartphones —with such a canny eye for lived-in detail that it almost feels like an invasion of privacy. "Pen15" is as smart and compassionate as it is hilarious, treating the growing pains of growing up — both literal and emotional — as the ridiculous, visceral trials that they are.

Variety

Variety

