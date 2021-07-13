Cancel
Kirk Cousins Tabbed For "Business Of Football Hall of Fame"

By Ethan Thomas
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are now less than a month away from inducting the next NFL Hall of Fame class in Canton, Ohio. The Hall of Fame represents both the pinnacle of an individual‘s career and an endless point of speculation from the media. Continuing the latter of those two trends, Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Brandt has decided to have some fun with the concept and put together his inaugural class of the Business of Football Hall of Fame. This fictional Hall of Fame was manufactured by Brandt in his most recent column where the former agent and Green Bay Packers VP said that it “officially recognizes the players whose success off the field (i.e., getting paid) outpaced their success on it.”

