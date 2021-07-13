Matt Riddle Say He Really Misses Randy Orton, Dedicates MITB

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRED ON PEACOCK (VIA WWE NETWORK) This week’s guests: Nikki A.S.H., Riddle, and Drew McIntyre. – Yet again, after saying it was an emotional night as the last night in the Thunderdome, Raw Talk spent its opening minutes on more 24/7 nonsense between Kevin Patrick and R-Truth. Patrick and Truth ran down the show starting with Xavier Woods’ win over Lashley (along with a brief mention of the show ending angle, focusing more on Lashley destroying the set than on the mission statement laid out in perhaps his best promo), followed by the Rhea Ripley-Charlotte Flair antics, continued with a major overselling of Omos’ performance versus Eric of the Viking Raiders.