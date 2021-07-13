Matt Riddle Say He Really Misses Randy Orton, Dedicates MITB
Randy Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the June 21 RAW, and now Riddle is joking that he’s filed a missing persons report on his Team RK-Bro partner. Riddle appeared on RAW Talk last night and said he’s filed a missing persons report with the Tampa Police Department. He said he’s been missing Orton so much as of late, and has called him but only gets voicemail. Riddle added that he’s really concerned for Orton, so he visited the Tampa Police and when asked to identify himself, he told police he is Orton’s bro.www.pwmania.com
Comments / 0