Ukraine's interior minister since 2014 submits resignation

The FBI revealed new information on its sexual misconduct investigation into Justice Brett Kavanaugh before his confirmation to the Supreme Court. In a letter sent to two Democratic senators, the agency said it received more than 4,500 tips on the then-judge in 2018, but only the "relevant" ones were sent to the Trump White House, and it's not clear what happened after that. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct. Jan Wolfe, legal affairs correspondent for Reuters, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.