If you are looking to build and buy your next PC to run Company of Heroes 3 then this list of custom curated components will give you a great jumping off point for your next gaming PC selection. Its therefore our desire to consistently keep stable frame rates with the highest ultra graphics, returning the visuals upon a 1080p monitor screen. The hardware selection should give us all a good jumping off point when considering what might prove a good build and price for a PC to run Company of Heroes 3. We will update prices here as they change and switch out components as new, better hardware is released.