The city of Chicago has announced Louisiana along with five other states, have now been placed on their Travel Advisory List. Here's what it means... The Chicago Department of Public Health has placed Louisiana, Florida, Nevada, and more on the city's Travel Advisory list. Chicago's Travel Advisory is recommending, not requiring, anyone from Louisiana or any of the other states listed to "obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival" according to KATC.