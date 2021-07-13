AJR Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met — best known as AJR — have added 2021 concerts in conjunction with their new album, OK Orchestra. Following a few festival appearances, the newly announced North American tour dates are scheduled from September into October. The tour picks back up in April, making stops at large-scale venues. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Released this past March, OK Orchestra is fueled by songs like "Bang!" and "3 O'Clock Things."zumic.com
