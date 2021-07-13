Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AJR Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

By Francesco Marano
zumic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam, Jack, and Ryan Met — best known as AJR — have added 2021 concerts in conjunction with their new album, OK Orchestra. Following a few festival appearances, the newly announced North American tour dates are scheduled from September into October. The tour picks back up in April, making stops at large-scale venues. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Released this past March, OK Orchestra is fueled by songs like "Bang!" and "3 O'Clock Things."

zumic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajr#Presales#Smartphone App#American Tour#Ajr#North American#Orchestra#Live Nation#Ln Mobile App#Okfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Atlanta, GAtmpresale.com

Billy Strings’s show in Atlanta, GA – presale code

The Billy Strings presale password that we’ve gotten so many requests for is up and ready for our members! During this limited time presale offer you have got an excellent opportunity to acquire show tickets before the general public!!!. Seems to us like this could very well be the last...
Madison, WI95.5 FM WIFC

AJR adds 2021 dates to US ‘OK ORCHESTRA’ tour

You won’t have to wait until next year to see AJR‘s OK ORCHESTRA tour. The brother trio has announced a run of live headlining dates for this fall, kicking off September 7 in Madison, Wisconsin. The trek will precede the previously announced 2022 OK ORCHESTRA tour, set to launch next April.
Music1063radiolafayette.com

Return to Live! $20 All-In Tickets This Summer

Live music is back and to celebrate its return, Live Nation has announced they will be offering $20 tickets to shows this summer. The promotion is dubbed ‘Return to Live’ and includes tickets to some great concerts! Artist include: 311, 3 Doors Down, Alanis Morrissette, Coheed and Cambria, The Used, Kings of Leon, Maroon 5, The Black Crowes, and many more!
Entertainment1051thebounce.com

Find Out How to Get $20 Concert Tickets Here!

After a year of no live concerts, more and more artists have started hitting the road, and Live Nation is celebrating with a new deal!. The concert promoter announced a “Return To Live” promotion, offering $20 tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. The discount tickets, to concerts at more...
Portland, ORtmpresale.com

Chet Faker’s show in Portland, OR – presale code

WiseGuys has the Chet Faker presale code: During this special pre-sale period you have got an excellent opportunity to buy show tickets before everyone else!. You don’t want to miss Chet Faker’s show in Portland do you? Tickets will certainly sell out once they go on sale: during the presale you can get your tickets before they become sold out!
Broomfield, COtmpresale.com

2CELLOS The Dedicated Tour in Broomfield, CO – presale password

The 2CELLOS The Dedicated Tour presale code everyone has been searching for is here! For a brief time during this presale anyone with the password will have the chance to acquire show tickets before the general public. Do not miss this incredible chance to see 2CELLOS The Dedicated Tour’s show...
Cell Phonestmpresale.com

BAYNK in a city near you – presale code

The BAYNK presale password has been published. This is your best chance to order tickets for BAYNK before they go on sale. Remember that this could very well be your best opportunity ever to see BAYNK live in a city near you!. Here are all the BAYNK show details:. BAYNK.
Los Angeles, CAtmpresale.com

Daughtry at The Novo in Los Angeles – presale code

The Daughtry presale code that we’ve received so many requests for is available now! During this exclusive pre-sale period you have got a wonderful opportunity to purchase show tickets before the public. Now is the time to order your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Buy your...
Minneapolis, MNtmpresale.com

WALK THE MOON in Minneapolis, MN – official presale code

The WALK THE MOON presale password is available below for our members!! During this limited time pre-sale offer you have got a great opportunity to order show tickets before they go on sale!!!. You might never have another chance to see WALK THE MOON’s show in Minneapolis!. Here are all...
Richmond, VAtmpresale.com

Gojira at The National in Richmond – official presale code

The Gojira pre-sale passcode that we’ve gotten so many requests for is available now! For a very limited time you can purchase great tickets before they go on sale!!!. Believe it, this just might be your one chance ever to see Gojira live in Richmond, VA. Here is what we...
Musictmpresale.com

City and Colour at Vernon PAC in Vernon – presale code

The City and Colour presale passcode is available below!! With this City and Colour pre-sale password everyone who has the password will have the opportunity to buy show tickets before the general public!!!. Don’t miss this awesome date to see City and Colour’s show in Vernon!. City and Colour show...
MusicPosted by
Y-105FM

Live Nation’s $20 Ticket Sale – Kiss, Doobie Brothers + Many More

After a long year without any live shows, rock's biggest names are finally returning to the concert stage. To help celebrate their return, Live Nation is offering $20 "All-In" tickets for nearly 1,000 shows featuring dozens of artists including Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Doobie Brothers, Alice Cooper and many more.
Albany, NYPosted by
ALT 103.5

AJR Is Coming To Albany: Win Your Tickets On the Alt App

The OK Orchestra Tour is coming to the Palace Theatre and we've got your chance to win your way in. AJR is coming to the Palace Theatre Thursday, September 23rd and we have your chance to win a pair of tickets! Just fill out the form below by 11:59pm Sunday, July 18th to enter to win.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Joe Bonamassa releases ‘Notches’ from forthcoming studio album

Blues rock artist Joe Bonamassa is back with a new single from his highly anticipated upcoming album, due out later this year. “Notches” exemplifies the unwavering journey Bonamassa has experienced while taking the road less traveled, ultimately leading him to find success. A bit older in years, but wiser in knowledge earned, his new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. The first single arrives today as a foot-stomping, fist-pounding dose of rock mastermind that pays homage to the artist’s resilient history, with an eye on the future as he continues to bend genres, break down walls and defy the odds of the music industry.
Pittsburgh, PAtmpresale.com

Madeon in Pittsburgh, PA – presale code

The Madeon presale password everyone has been waiting for is available now! This official Madeon presale is for the 2021 tour and gives immediate access to Madeon tickets for a short time. Your access to this Madeon presale is immediate after you have signed up.. You might not get another...
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Chet Faker at Showbox SoDo in Seattle – presale code

The Chet Faker pre-sale password that we’ve gotten so many requests for is here! While this limited time presale offer exists, you have the chance to get tickets for Chet Faker before the public. You don’t want to miss Chet Faker’s show in Seattle, WA do you? Tickets will probably...
Musicwfpk.org

WFPK Presents Houndmouth at Paristown Hall & we have special presale info!

If you couldn’t make it to WFPK Waterfront Wednesday tonight– OR you just can’t get enough Houndmouth in your life– there’s good news!. The trio from New Albany will return later this year, as 91.9 WFPK is thrilled to present Houndmouth at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Wednesday, November 24th. Tickets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy