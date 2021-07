PS5 India restocks for July 2021 are available right now. Both PS5 digital and disc versions can be bought at an assortment of game stores. The PS5 digital edition price is Rs. 39,990 while the disc edition is Rs. 49,990. Along with this, pre-orders for the DualSense Cosmic Red and Midnight controllers should also go up too. Since its launch in November 2020 internationally and February 2021 in India, Sony's latest console has been near impossible to find. However, this is the fourth restock since the India release date and it appears that the company has somewhat regularised supply.