7-year-old ejected from car in single-vehicle crash

MARICOPA, Ariz. — A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after being ejected from a car during a single-vehicle crash on Monday.

Authorities said around 5:30 p.m., a white Nissan car was driving recklessly on State Route 347 near Maricopa before the car rolled over and went through a fence next to the road.

Along with the girl, the female driver was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, officials said.

Investigators said impairment has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash.

SR 347 at Riggs Road was closed for nearly five hours last night as officials investigated the crash.

