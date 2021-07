Glaze, 27, sent out tweets between 2009 and 2011 that contained homophobic slurs and made insulting comments about Black women while also promoting colorism. The tweets surfaced on Reddit over the weekend. On Monday, Glaze addressed the posts during an appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Becca Kufrin and guest co-host Tayshia Adams. "As I reflect on everything I just went through with this whole journey, oftentimes people ask me what I took from it," he said. "And one of the biggest takeaways for me was just my personal growth, and one of those things is being able to hold myself accountable, which is something that historically I wasn't able to do. So, I have no issue with owning up and apologizing from the bottom of my heart for the really hurtful words that I used."